BUFORD — What had been a dominant debut in Class AAAAAAA for the Buford football team will end without practices on Thanksgiving week.
Walton stunned the previously unbeaten and No. 1 Wolves 42-35 Friday night in the second round of the state playoffs, handing the hosts their earliest postseason exit since 1999. It snapped Buford’s 22-game winning streak and was the first playoff loss for both fourth-year head coach Bryant Appling and his players, who had gone 16-0 since 2019.
The Wolves were on a three-year run of state championships — the past two in AAAAAA and the 2019 title in AAAAA — and their last postseason loss was Nov. 23, 2018 to Bainbridge in the quarterfinals. Buford also had won 30 straight home games against Georgia teams dating back to that Bainbridge loss, and it hadn’t dropped a game to a Georgia team since Sept. 11, 2020 at North Cobb.
Walton quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski, running back Makari Bodiford and visiting Raiders broke all of those runs of prosperity for the Wolves, which entered the game ranked high in every major national poll for high school football, including No. 2 by High School Football America and No. 6 by both MaxPreps and USA Today.
“We’re not used to feeling like this around here and that’s a good thing,” Appling said. “It also handicaps you to an extent because you’ve got to understand what it feels like (to lose) and work a little bit harder. There’s an inch in there we can get and we just didn’t get to it this year.”
Hecklinski completed 21 of 38 passes for 313 yards and four touchdowns, Bodiford rushed 27 times for 83 yards and two TDs (in addition to a TD catch) and Walton racked up the most points allowed by a Buford defense since a 48-24 loss to Archer on Sept. 21, 2018. The Raiders (9-2) advance to play at Carrollton in next week’s quarterfinals, while Buford finishes 11-1.
Buford had held six of its past seven opponents to seven points or less, but Walton put up 29 in the second half — 21 in the fourth quarter alone.
“They’re just resilient,” Walton head coach Daniel Brunner said of his players. “We don’t doubt ourselves at all. We lost two games this year, games we wish we had back, games we had chances in and shot ourselves in the foot. Tonight we played a pretty clean ball game. We could have probably done some things better, but we played a clean ball game. When we play a clean ball game, we can play with anybody in the state.”
Walton overcame an early interception and had seven penalties for 85 yards, but it played aggressively throughout with onside kicks on nearly every kickoff. Those gave Buford excellent field position at times, but the one onside kick the Raiders recovered in the fourth quarter was a game-changer. The Raiders also were 4-for-4 on fourth downs, the last conversion on fourth-and-six resulting in a 44-yard TD pass from Hecklinski to Ayden Jackson with 6:17 left for a 42-28 lead.
Meanwhile, Buford had 18 penalties for 159 yards in a mistake-filled outing that also saw the Wolves burn all three second-half timeouts early because of pre-snap issues.
“I’m so proud of these guys, but we’re a young team, we played young all year long and we played young tonight,” Appling said. “Way too many mistakes in a second round game in 7A to get out of there and escape with a win. I counted 10 or 11 times we gave them extra chances on drives by jumping offsides or a penalty or whatever. I hope our kids go to college or go to the offseason with a chip on their shoulder and understand what we have to do to keep our standard and not drop down a level of play at any given time. Teams are too good right now.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the teams traded second-quarter TDs and Buford led 14-13 at halftime. Walton closed the first half with a 16-play, 77-yard scoring drive that finished nine seconds before intermission.
The Wolves extended the lead to 21-13 with 8:53 left in the third quarter on a 20-yard TD pass from Dylan Wittke (12 of 28 passing for 161 yards, three TDs). From there, Walton began to seize the momentum.
Hecklinski’s 1-yard yard sneak with 4:44 left in the third quarter, followed by his two-point conversion pass to Hunter Teal, tied the score at 21. The Raiders forced a rare punt on the ensuing drive, and they turned it into an 11-yard TD pass from Hecklinski to Wyatt Sonderman for a 28-21 lead on the second play of the fourth quarter. It was set up by a 79-yard pass from Hecklinski to Teal on the final play of the third quarter.
Walton then stole a possession by recovering an onside kick, and five plays later, Bodiford’s 5-yard TD run stretched the lead to 35-21. Buford never recovered from the back-to-back Raider possessions, though it quickly answered with a five-play scoring drive capped by an 18-yard TD run from Justice Haynes (20 rushes, 175 yards, two TDs and three catches, 38 yards, TD).
The Raiders faced a fourth-and-six at the Buford 44 on the next possession and faked a punt that led to a pass interference call, though the penalty was offset by an illegal man downfield penalty. After a timeout, Walton called off the punt team and sent the offense back out. Hecklinski threw a dart down the middle to Jackson, who ran through the Buford defense for a 42-28 lead.
“Jeremy’s the money man,” Brunner said. “They didn’t know the money man was coming in the building tonight and he sure rolled. That’s it. Just give him the ball. He’s the best in the state.”
An interception in the end zone ended Buford’s next drive, which allowed Walton to drain more clock. Wittke hit Tyshun White for a 19-yard TD with 56 seconds left, but the Wolves’ ensuing onside kick failed and gave Walton the monumental upset.
WALTON 42, BUFORD 35
Walton 0 13 8 21 — 42
Buford 0 14 7 14 — 35
FIRST QUARTER
None
SECOND QUARTER
Walton: Makari Bodiford 7 run (kick failed) 8:16
Buford: Justice Haynes 9 pass from Dylan Wittke (J.D. Gregory kick) 6:38
Buford: Haynes 29 run (Gregory kick) 3:16
Walton: Bodiford 6 pass from Jeremy Hecklinski (Sebastian Banai kick) :09
THIRD QUARTER
Buford: Sam Harkness 20 pass from Wittke (Gregory kick) 8:53
Walton: Hecklinski 1 run (Hunter Teal pass from Hecklinski) 4:44
FOURTH QUARTER
Walton: Wyatt Sonderman 11 pass from Hecklinski (Banai kick) 11:44
Walton: Bodiford 5 run (Banai kick) 10:29
Buford: Haynes 22 run (Gregory kick) 9:36
Walton: Ayden Jackson 44 pass from Hecklinski (Banai kick) 6:17
Buford: Tyshun White 19 pass from Wittke (Gregory kick) :56
