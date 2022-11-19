BUFORD — What had been a dominant debut in Class AAAAAAA for the Buford football team will end without practices on Thanksgiving week.

Walton stunned the previously unbeaten and No. 1 Wolves 42-35 Friday night in the second round of the state playoffs, handing the hosts their earliest postseason exit since 1999. It snapped Buford’s 22-game winning streak and was the first playoff loss for both fourth-year head coach Bryant Appling and his players, who had gone 16-0 since 2019.

