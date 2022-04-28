HOSCHTON — A walk-off strikeout. That is how Mill Creek defeated North Forsyth 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning of their decisive Game 3 in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA baseball playoffs Thursday night.
And yes, you read that correctly. A walk-off strikeout.
The Hawks (21-11) advance to host East Coweta in the second round of the playoffs next week.
With the scored tied at three, two outs and the bases loaded, Cole Mullins struck out facing North Forsyth’s Cole Munhall. However the ball whizzed to the backstop and the throw to first was not in time as the winning run crossed the plate.
“I can’t say I’ve ever seen that happen,” Mill Creek coach Doug Jones said of the walk-off strikeout. “But I’m glad it happened tonight.”
The Hawks trailed 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh when Matthew Simay doubled to left center to open the inning. After Chandler Klein struck out, Jacob Clavijo then laced a single to left to advance runners to the corners. Jacques Walker then ripped a single to right, scoring Simay to bring Mill Creek within 3-2 and chased North Forsyth (21-12) starting pitcher Cason Engert from the mound.
With Kyle Roper on in relief, he plunked Daniel Pierce in the back on the first pitch he threw to load the bases. Munhall then relieved and struck out Sahil Patel but the ball bounced away and allowed Pirkle to score the tying run on the wild pitch. Patel was out because first base was occupied at the time and there was less than two outs. Nick Hollifield then walked to reload the bases, bringing up Mullins and the walk-off strikeout.
“Their starter (Engert) was terrific,” Jones said. “We couldn’t do anything until the final inning.”
North Forsyth broke open the scoring in the top of the first against Mill Creek starter Hunter Pirkle as Tyler Triche, Jake Prince and Brett Barfield all singled with one out. Barfield’s base hit to right field plated Triche to give the Raiders the lead. After Pirkle struck out Michail Harris for the second out, Brady Holbrook grounded out to end the threat for the Raiders.
Mill Creek mounted a rally in the bottom of the second. Cole Mullins singled off Engert to start the inning followed by a one out single from Simay to right field put runners on the corners. After the Hawks Klein struck out, Mill Creek coach Doug Jones put Simay in motion at first with Pirkle at bat. Simay went two thirds of the way to second and when the throw went to second base, Mullins raced home to tie the game at one before Simay was tagged out retreating to first base.
North Forsyth attempted to regain the lead in the top of the third as both Prince and Barfield reached base with two outs. Pirkle, though, was up to the challenge as he fanned Harris again to end the threat.
The Raiders were finally able to cash in in the top of the fourth when Colin Seabold’s single to center scored a pair of runners and chased Pirkle from the mound. Ryan Thomas took over on the hill for the Hawks, who now trailed 3-1. Thomas was able to get out of the inning without any further scoring.
Mill Creek had an opportunity to rally back in the bottom of the fourth as Hutch Ezell singled and Simay was hit by a pitch with two outs. However Engert struck out Klein to end the inning.
“I also need to give a shout out to Ryan Thomas,” Jones said of the reliever who kept Mill Creek in the game during the key middle innings. “He did a terrific job for us tonight.”
