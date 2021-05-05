NORCROSS – Parker Hallock's walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth game Greater Atlanta Christian a 2-1 victory over Cherokee Bluff in the opener of their second-round Class AAA state baseball playoff doubleheader Wednesday at Hester Field.
But the visiting Bears (23-10) rallied for a 9-6 victory in Game 2 to split the doubleheader and force a deciding Game 3 Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Hester Field.
Rhett Wells tossed 5 1/3 effective innings in Game 1, allowing just one hit and one run and striking out seven, but was not involved in the decision.
Ford Hallock got the win by allowing just two hits with three strikeouts in four shutout innings out of the bullpen.
In the nightcap, the Spartans (24-9) fell despite a 2-for-3 night with a double and an RBI from Collin Helms and a hit and two RBIs from Ford Hallock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.