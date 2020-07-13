Voting is up through Friday for the 2020 Atlanta Sports Awards, presented by the Atlanta Sports Council.
Fans will determine the winners through voting HERE. Voting ends at midnight Friday, July 17.
The categories and nominees are as follows:
OUTSTANDING COACH
Frank de Boer, Atlanta United
Danny Hall, Georgia Tech baseball
Brian Snitker, Atlanta Braves
OUTSTANDING COLLEGE ATHLETE
Chloe Chapman, UGA women’s soccer/basketball
Bronson Rechsteiner, Kennesaw State football
Andrew Thomas, UGA football
OUTSTANDING ESPORT COMPETITOR
Praful Gade, Georgia State
McArthur “Cellium” Jovel, Atlanta Faze
Tae-Hoon “Edison” Kim, Atlanta Reign
TOP SPORTS MOMENT
Atlanta Braves clinch 19th division title
Atlanta United wins Campeones Cup
Georgia State football at Tennessee in Knoxville
Tiger Woods wins the 2019 Masters
Trae Young receives news of making NBA All-Star Team
OUTSTANDING PROFESSIONAL ATHLETE
Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves
Tiffany Hayes, Dream
Julio Jones, Falcons
Josef Martinez, United
Trae Young, Hawks
HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE
Arik Gilbert, Marietta football
Raven Johnson, Westlake girls basketball
Jasmine Jones, GAC track and field
Gavin Kane, Cambridge wrestling
Walker Kessler, Woodward basketball
OUTSTANDING SPORTS TEAM
Atlanta Braves
Atlanta United
Georgia Tech swimming/diving
Marietta football
UGA football
