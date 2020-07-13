asa.jpg

Voting is up through Friday for the 2020 Atlanta Sports Awards, presented by the Atlanta Sports Council.

Fans will determine the winners through voting HERE. Voting ends at midnight Friday, July 17.

The categories and nominees are as follows:

OUTSTANDING COACH

Frank de Boer, Atlanta United

Danny Hall, Georgia Tech baseball

Brian Snitker, Atlanta Braves

OUTSTANDING COLLEGE ATHLETE

Chloe Chapman, UGA women’s soccer/basketball

Bronson Rechsteiner, Kennesaw State football

Andrew Thomas, UGA football

OUTSTANDING ESPORT COMPETITOR

Praful Gade, Georgia State

McArthur “Cellium” Jovel, Atlanta Faze

Tae-Hoon “Edison” Kim, Atlanta Reign

TOP SPORTS MOMENT

Atlanta Braves clinch 19th division title

Atlanta United wins Campeones Cup

Georgia State football at Tennessee in Knoxville

Tiger Woods wins the 2019 Masters

Trae Young receives news of making NBA All-Star Team

OUTSTANDING PROFESSIONAL ATHLETE

Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves

Tiffany Hayes, Dream

Julio Jones, Falcons

Josef Martinez, United

Trae Young, Hawks

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE

Arik Gilbert, Marietta football

Raven Johnson, Westlake girls basketball

Jasmine Jones, GAC track and field

Gavin Kane, Cambridge wrestling

Walker Kessler, Woodward basketball

OUTSTANDING SPORTS TEAM

Atlanta Braves

Atlanta United

Georgia Tech swimming/diving

Marietta football

UGA football

