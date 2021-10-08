PEACHTREE CORNERS — Host Wesleyan went 2-0 Thursday as the Region 5-A Volleyball Tournament got underway.
The Wolves defeated Providence Christian (25-9, 26-24) and Mount Vernon (25-16, 25-18), improving to 27-23 on the season. They advance to face Hebron Christian in the winner’s bracket semifinals Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Wesleyan was led by Sophia Shaffer (11 kills, 18 digs), Parker Tidwell (10 kills), Nadia Desbordes (nine kills), Emily Godfrey (27 assists) and Lauren Van Wie (30 digs).
VOLLEYBALL
Buford hits 30-win mark
KENNESAW — Buford improved to 30-4 Thursday, capping its regular season with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-16 win at Kennesaw Mountain.
Mikayla Hayden (13 kills), Ashley Sturzoiu (12 kills) and Polly Cummings (42 assists) stood out for the Wolves in the offense, while Dylan Cummings and Ella Jane Williams led the defense.
Hebron wins twice
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Hebron Christian opened the Region 5-A Private Volleyball Tournament with wins over Atlanta International (25-10, 25-17) and Holy Innocents’ (25-21, 25-18) on Thursday.
The Lions (26-16) now face Wesleyan in the winner’s bracket semifinals Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Hebron’s top performers were Hoake Mazzawi (15 kills), Ramsey Chambers (11 kills), Kristian Brown (nine kills), Kayla Lane (eight kills, eight blocks), Brooke Thao (24 assists, three aces), Morgan Smith (14 assists) and Cherokee Terry (21 digs).
Providence loses in region tourney
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Providence Christian lost 25-9, 26-24 to host Wesleyan on Thursday in the Region 5-A Private Volleyball Tournament.
Callie Chapman (17 assists) and Ryan Jeremiah (seven kills) stood out for the Storm.
Providence’s next region tourney match is Tuesday against Holy Innocents’.
