PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan’s volleyball team went 4-0 in a home play day on Saturday.
The Wolves (5-5) defeated Oconee County (25-22, 16-25, 15-10), Mountain View (25-14, 25-19), Sonoraville (25-13, 25-23) and Forsyth Central (25-21, 25-20).
Sara Marie Miller (six aces, 112 assists), Parker Tidwell (eight aces), Kelsey Sykes (27 kills), Morgan Perry (25 kills), Savannah Johnson (21 kills) and Lauren Van Wie (43 digs) were Wesleyan’s top performers.
VOLLEYBALL
Buford goes 3-1
CUMMING — Buford went 3-1 Saturday in the All-City Tournament at South Forsyth.
The Wolves swept to 2-0 wins over Walker and Lambert and topped Pope 2-1. Their lost was 2-1 to Alpharetta.
Ashley Sturzoiu led Buford in kills in all four matches, finishing with 42 on the day. Clara Briley had 28 kills and Sydney Austin had 27 kills and 10 blocks. Polly Cummings (107 assists, seven kills) and Alexa Flowers (45 digs) also played well.
GAC splits matches
ATLANTA — Greater Atlanta Christian went 2-2 in its Saturday matches at the Top Ten Play Date at Holy Innocents’.
GAC posted wins over Savannah Christian (25-18, 25-19) and Holy Innocents’ (25-14, 25-18), while falling to Pace (25-22, 25-21) and Mount Paran (25-23, 25-17).
The Spartans were led by Gracie Rose (31 kills), Naya Ohuabunwa (19 kills), Kennedy Seymour (11 blocks), Maddie Burrough (61 assists, nine aces) and Lily Owenby (19 digs).
Hebron goes 3-1
ATLANTA — Hebron Christian went 3-1 in the Top Ten Play Date at Holy Innocents’ on Saturday.
The Lions (8-4) defeated Westminster 25-17, 25-13, beat Holy Innocents’ 25-20, 25-19 and topped Savannah Christian 25-17, 25-17. Pace posted a 25-12, 25-15 win over Hebron.
The top performers for Hebron were Hoake Mazzawi (30 kills), Kayla Lane (18 kills), Kayla Matthews (14 kills), Sophie Hill (five aces), Brooke Thao (40 assists), Rane Bartkowski (38 assists) and Abby Moyer (25 digs).
