PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan’s volleyball team went 3-0 Thursday, winning Pool F on the opening day of the Gwinnett County Championships.
The Wolves earned wins over Parkview (25-21, 25-16), Norcross (25-17, 25-19) and Central Gwinnett (25-9, 25-6).
Mamie Pridgen (five aces), Avery Daum (18 kills, 23 digs), Nadia Desbordes (17 kills), Sara Marie Miller (53 assists, 15 digs) and Lauren Van Wie (22 digs) played well for Wesleyan, now 22-6 on the season.
The Wolves advance to Saturday’s bracket play, where they will face Peachtree Ridge at 9 a.m. at Buford.
VOLLEYBALL
Hebron takes first
DACULA — Hebron Christian took first in Pool D in Thursday’s Gwinnett County Championships.
The Lions went 3-0 with victories over Discovery (25-13, 25-19), host Dacula (26-24, 25-15) and Archer (25-14, 25-22).
Kayla Lane (24 kills, seven blocks), Hoake Mazzawi (23 kills), Kayla Matthews (16 kills), Brooke Thao (63 assists), Abby Moyer (four aces) and Rane Bartkowski (four aces) played well in the wins.
Hebron (20-12) earned an opening bye in bracket play Saturday at Buford. It opens at 10 a.m. against the winner of Mill Creek and Mountain View.
Buford claims Pool A
LILBURN — Buford cruised to 2-0 wins over Seckinger, Peachtree Ridge and host Berkmar on Thursday in the Gwinnett County Championships, taking first in Pool A.
Leading the way for Buford in the victories were Ashley Sturzoiu (30 kills), Sydney Austin (22 kills), Polly Cummings (51 assists), Grace Moon (29 assists), Dylan Cummings (13 digs) and Ella Jane Williams (11 digs).
The Wolves earned an opening bye when they host bracket play Saturday. Their first match is 10 a.m. against the winner of Brookwood and Parkview.
North Gwinnett goes 3-0
SUGAR HILL — North Gwinnett won Pool B of the Gwinnett County Championships on Thursday at Lanier.
The Bulldogs topped Mountain View (25-17, 25-14), Lanier (25-14, 25-14) and Shiloh (25-15, 25-7).
Katherine Mollette (41 digs, three assists, four aces), Joya Screen (28 kills, 16 digs, four blocks), Abby Taylor (43 assists, nine aces, four kills, four digs), Cailyn Hollinquest (14 kills, 10 digs, three aces) and Kadyn McCarthy (six kills, four aces) stood out in the victories.
North gets an opening bye in Saturday’s bracket play at Buford — it faces the Archer-Duluth winner at 11 a.m.
GAC wins pool
SNELLVILLE — Greater Atlanta Christian went 3-0 to win Pool E in Thursday night’s Gwinnett County Championships.
The Spartans took wins over Grayson (25-17, 25-19), host Brookwood (25-21, 25-23) and Meadowcreek (25-10, 25-15).
GAC gets an opening bye in Saturday’s bracket play at Buford, facing the winner of Wesleyan-Peachtree Ridge at 11 a.m.
Mill Creek takes top spot
SUWANEE — Mill Creek won Pool C in Thursday’s Gwinnett County Championships.
The Hawks posted wins over Duluth, Collins Hill and South Gwinnett, advancing to bracket play Saturday at Buford. They open bracket play at 8 a.m. against Mountain View.
Brookwood goes 2-1
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood took second in Pool E of the Gwinnett County Championships on Thursday by winning two of three matches.
The Broncos defeated Meadowcreek 25-14, 25-20 and Grayson 25-16, 25-27, 15-11, but lost to pool winner Greater Atlanta Christian (25-23, 25-21).
Brookwood’s top performers were Hannah Sanders (20 kills, four aces, seven blocks), Kate Phelan (11 kills, four aces, two blocks), Madison Arrington (14 kills, three blocks), Rebecca Miranda (four aces, 30 assists) and Keira Robinson (30 assists).
The Broncos face Pool F runner-up Parkview at 8 a.m. Saturday in bracket play at Buford.
