Brookwood's volleyball team poses for a photo after its second-round victory.

 Special Photo

SNELLVILLE — Brookwood defeated Lowndes 25-16, 28-26, 25-18 Saturday in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state volleyball tournament.

The Broncos were led by Brianna Chavez (two aces, five digs), Kate Phelan (10 kills, seven digs), Hannah Sanders (seven kills, one block), Keira Robinson (12 assists, 10 digs), Kenna Fortingo (seven kills, five blocks), Rebecca Miranda (12 assists, seven digs) and Sarah Sanders (seven kills).

