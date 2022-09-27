ROSWELL — Providence Christian’s Callie Chapman reached the 2,000 assist mark for her career Tuesday night in the Storm’s matches at Fellowship Christian.
Chapman had 38 assists in two matches as Providence lost to Athens Academy (21-25, 25-5, 15-7) and beat Union County (22-25, 25-12, 15-7).
The Storm (23-11) also got good nights from Gabi Hartley (five aces, 12 kills, 10 digs) and Taylor Lewis (five aces, 12 kills, 17 digs).
VOLLEYBALL
Brookwood gets past Grayson
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood defeated Grayson 25-19, 25-20, 25-21 in 4-AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
The Broncos were led by Katherine Nguyen (nine aces, four blocks), Hannah Sanders (11 kills, five blocks), Kate Phelan (five kills, two blocks), Sarah Sanders (six kills, five digs), Keira Robinson (14 assists) and Rebecca Miranda (10 assists, five digs).
Buford tops Collins Hill
BUFORD — Buford swept Collins Hill 25-22, 25-13, 25-16 in 8-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Freshman Clara Briley led the attack with 16 kills, while Polly Cummings had a big night with team highs of 30 assists and eight digs.
It was the regular-season region finale for the Wolves, who earned the No. 1 seed for the upcoming region tournament.
North wins two
NORCROSS — North Gwinnett locked up the No. 1 seed for the upcoming 7-AAAAAAA tournament with two victories Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (35-1) earned wins over Norcross (25-21, 25-20) and Meadowcreek (25-4, 25-14).
Norcross splits
NORCROSS — Norcross topped Discovery (25-14, 25-12), but lost to North Gwinnett (25-21, 25-20) on Tuesday in 7-AAAAAAA.
The Blue Devils’ top performers were Lauren Marschke (17 kills, 14 digs), Daryn Watkins (13 kills), Sofia Guerrero-Wilson (11 kills), Bailey Ottmann (32 assists, six aces) and Alaina Giordano (18 digs).
GAC beats Mount Pisgah
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian won a marathon match over Mount Pisgah on Tuesday, pulling out a 17-25, 25-22, 25-21, 16-25, 15-8 victory.
GAC got 30 kills from Gracie Rose, 15 digs from Lily Owenby and 40 assists from Maddie Burrough.
Hebron goes 1-1
DACULA — Hebron Christian split its matches Tuesday, falling to Oconee County (25-13, 17-25, 15-12) and defeating Stephens County (25-4, 25-6).
The Lions are 21-15 on the season.
Wesleyan splits
DAWSONVILLE — Wesleyan went 1-1 Tuesday with a win over Dawson County (27-25, 25-19) and a loss to White County (14-25, 25-23, 15-11).
The Wolves (24-8, 9-1 Region 7-AAA) were led by Sara Marie Miller (41 assists) and Avery Daum (16 digs, six aces).
