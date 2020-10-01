LILBURN — Parkview’s volleyball team defeated rival Brookwood 25-11, 25-8, 25-14 on Thursday.
The Panthers (25-13, 4-0 Region 4-AAAAAAA) were led by Sarah Ramsey (six aces, 15 assists), Abby Schirm (15 digs), Jordan Godfree (six kills), Meg Youngblood (eight digs) and Mia Mattson (seven digs, 10 kills).
Brookwood’s top performers were Abby DeLoach (10 kills, two blocks, seven digs) and Lauryn Latimore (four kills).
VOLLEYBALL
North defeats Forsyth Central
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett defeated Forsyth Central 25-18, 25-15, 21-25, 25-10 to celebrate Senior Night on Thursday.
The Bulldogs’ seniors are Micah Diffley, Hannah Barber, Shannon Quinn, Macey Sipmann, Jayden O’Dell, Laura Thomas and Izzy Durnell.
Durnell (11 kills, three blocks, eight digs, one ace), Sipmann (10 kills, three blocks, four digs), Barber (five kills, two aces, three digs), Quinn (two aces, three kills, 29 assists, nine digs, three blocks) and Lindsay Kahren (two aces, 2.25 passing average, 17 digs, three assists) were the stat leaders for North.
Norcross tops Dacula
NORCROSS — Norcross defeated Dacula 25-20, 25-20, 25-22 Thursday on Senior Night.
The Blue Devils’ three seniors all performed well — Anna Amason (seven kills), Bella Murray (eight kills, 15 assists, 13 digs) and Jayden Coleman (five kills). The Blue Devils (18-9) also got 17 kills from Claire Catterton and 18 digs from Reesa Schroeder.
Dacula was led by Anna Beth Stokes (two aces, 11 kills, four blocks, 16 assists, 11 digs), Nataly Flamenco (seven kills, 10 digs), Arissa Shepherd (five kills, one block, eight digs) and Kaya Gusaeff (12 digs).
Mill Creek tops GAC
NORCROSS — Mill Creek dropped the first set, but rallied for a four-set win at Greater Atlanta Christian on Thursday.
The Hawks (19-9) won 18-25, 25-14, 25-13, 25-20.
Wesleyan sweeps Woodward, Pace
ATLANTA — Wesleyan won a pair of matches Thursday, defeating Woodward 25-17, 25-19 and Pace 25-17, 25-18.
The Wolves (28-9) got 45 assists from Riley Bryan, 15 kills from Avery Daum, 12 kills from Amber Mathis and 30 digs from Lauren Van Wie.
Providence goes 1-1
JOHNS CREEK — Providence Christian split matches Thursday night at Mount Pisgah.
The Storm (20-22) lost to the hosts 25-18, 14-25, 15-12, and defeated Pinecrest 25-13, 25-20.
Providence was led by Callie Chapman (five aces, 33 assists), Maisy Hufford (16 kills), Makayla Gillespie (13 kills) and Taylor Lewis (four aces, 14 digs).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.