LILBURN — Parkview’s volleyball team opened the season with a pair of wins over Loganville and Duluth on Thursday.
The Panthers topped Loganville 25-12, 25-11, and defeated Duluth 25-13, 25-20.
Ainsley Gardner had 27 assists and five aces for Parkview, and teammate Amyra Burchik had nine kills and 14 digs. Parkview also got 13 kills from Makayla Swearingen and 15 digs from Tatiana Marmolejo.
VOLLEYBALL
Archer splits matches
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer split matches Thursday, falling in three sets to Mill Creek but defeating Dacula in three sets.
Jayla Castro led the Tigers in aces, Sanaa Harris paced the attack in kills and Imani Howell led in blocks. Jillian Smith, Kelsey Barwick, Abby Allen and Amya Bartlett also played well for Archer.
Norcross goes 1-2
SUGAR HILL — Norcross went 1-2 in matches Thursday at Lanier.
The Blue Devils defeated Collins Hill 25-14, 25-18, but lost three-set matches with Cherokee Bluff and Lanier. Cherokee Bluff won 27-25, 23-25, 15-9, and Lanier won 18-25, 25-17, 15-12.
Norcross was led by Lauren Marschke (27 kills), Daryn Watkins (23 kills), Alaina Giordano (30 digs) and Bailey Ottoman (32 assists).
Seckinger falls twice
MOUNT AIRY — Seckinger lost a pair of matches Thursday, falling in two sets to Habersham Central and in three sets to Banks County.
Hebron drops opening matches
JEFFERSON — Hebron Christian lost its opening two matches of the season Thursday, falling 25-21, 25-18 to Morgan County and 25-18, 25-19 to host Jefferson.
The Lions’ top performers were Brooke Thao (19 assists), Rane Bartkowski (11 assists), Kayla Lane (11 kills), Hoake Mazzawi (10 kills) and Abby Moyer (10 digs).
