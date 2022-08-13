GAINESVILLE — North Gwinnett’s volleyball team had a memorable Saturday, winning the Elite Eight Invitational at Chestatee while star Joya Screen reached the 1,000-kill milestone for her career.
The Bulldogs posted victories over Cherokee Bluff (25-23, 25-15), Forsyth Central (25-9, 25-19), Hebron Christian (25-22, 25-27, 16-14) and Jefferson (25-16, 25-19).
Screen finished the day with 40 kills, 24 digs, three blocks and two aces, and teammate Abby Taylor had 78 assists, 10 kills, 14 digs, nine aces and two blocks. North also got strong play from Esosa Ehigiator (30 kills, five blocks) and Katherine Mollette (34 digs, four assists, three aces).
VOLLEYBALL
Norcross goes 2-2
WINDER — Norcross went 2-2 in its matches Saturday in the Northeast Georgia Queen of the Court Tournament at Apalachee.
The Blue Devils defeated Gainesville 23-25, 25-14, 15-13 and Brookwood 27-25, 25-18. Archer (25-23, 25-22) and Prince Avenue Christian (25-15, 25-20) defeated Norcross.
Lauren Marschke (35 kills, 17 digs), Sophia Guerrero-Wilson (24 kills, nine blocks), Bailey Ottmann (55 assists), Alaina Giordano (21 digs) and Daryn Watkins (18 kills) led the way for Norcross.
Hebron wins 3 of 4
GAINESVILLE — Hebron went 3-1 Saturday in the Elite Eight Invitational at Chestatee.
The Lions beat Forsyth Central 2-1, Cherokee Bluff 2-0 and Chestatee 2-1 before falling to North Gwinnett 2-1.
Hebron’s top performers were Hoake Mazzawi (35 kills), Kayla Lane (38 kills), Rane Bartkowski (six aces) and Brooke Thao (58 assists). The Lions are 3-3 on the season.
Wesleyan plays at Elite Eight
GAINESVILLE — Wesleyan went 1-3 in the Elite Eight Invitational at Chestatee on Saturday, posting a 25-13, 25-14 win over Forsyth Central.
Chestatee (24-26, 25-23, 15-6), Hart County (21-25, 25-11, 15-6) and Jefferson (25-16, 25-18) posted wins over the Wolves (1-4).
