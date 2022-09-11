KENNESAW — North Gwinnett’s volleyball team went 4-0 in Saturday’s North Cobb Warrior Classic, improving to 24-0 on the season.
The Bulldogs (24-0) defeated McIntosh (25-21, 25-21), Allatoona (26-24, 25-23), Hillgrove (25-19, 25-14) and Pope (26-24, 21-25, 15-10).
Top performers for North were Joya Screen (42 kills, 22 digs, five blocks), Cailyn Hollinquest (29 kills, 19 digs, four blocks), Abby Taylor (85 assists, six kills, three aces, 17 digs, two blocks), Esosa Ehigiator (14 kills, six blocks), Kadyn McCarthy (12 kills, two aces, eight blocks, six digs) and Katherine Mollette (56 digs, four aces).
VOLLEYBALL
Wesleyan goes 4-0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan swept to four victories Saturday, improving to 15-6 on the season.
The Wolves took wins over George Walton (25-10, 25-8), St. Francis (25-15, 25-8), Loganville Christian (25-19, 28-26) and Mount Bethel (25-12, 25-15).
Wesleyan was led by Sara Marie Miller (12 aces, 21 digs, 79 assists), Kate Stolle (nine aces, 12 digs), Avery Daum (26 kills, six aces, 31 digs) and Lauren Van Wie (33 digs).
