imagejpeg_0029.jpg

North Gwinnett's volleyball team poses for a photo after winning the Region 7-AAAAAAA Tournament.

 Special Photo

SUWANEE — North Gwinnett swept Norcross 25-13, 25-16, 25-20 Thursday night to win the Region 7-AAAAAAA Volleyball Tournament.

Cailyn Hollinquest (eight kills, two aces, three digs, one block), Esosa Ehigiator (seven kills), Joya Screen (six kills, three digs, two blocks), Katherine Mollette (15 digs) and Abby Taylor (18 assists, two aces) led the Bulldogs.

Recommended for you