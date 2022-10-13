SUWANEE — North Gwinnett swept Norcross 25-13, 25-16, 25-20 Thursday night to win the Region 7-AAAAAAA Volleyball Tournament.
Cailyn Hollinquest (eight kills, two aces, three digs, one block), Esosa Ehigiator (seven kills), Joya Screen (six kills, three digs, two blocks), Katherine Mollette (15 digs) and Abby Taylor (18 assists, two aces) led the Bulldogs.
"I am beyond proud of this team,” North head coach Kristina Stinson said. “They have so much tenacity and love for the game. They genuinely make coaching so incredibly fun every single day that we step in the gym, and they truly love one another. That shines in the way that they play and compete, and it has reflected in their amazing success this season.”
Screen was named Region Offensive Player of the Year, and Mollette was selected Region Defensive Player of the Year, which she shared with Norcross' Alaina Giordano. Norcross' Jeff Cerneka was Region Coach of the Year.
Hollinquest and Taylor were first-team all-region picks. The other first-teamers were Berkmar’s Daniela Torres, Discovery’s Destiny Washington, Duluth’s Victoria Davenport, Meadowcreek’s Brooke Jackson, Norcross’ Lauren Marschke and Kendall White and Peachtree Ridge’s Cadence Thomas and Amiyah Spann.
The second team included Berkmar’s Nayana Pringle, Discovery’s Taniesha St. Ange and Mimi Ezikpe, Duluth’s Ami Choates and Leah Moss, Meadowcreek’s Iyanna Harris, Norcross’ Sofia Guerrero-Wilson and Peachtree Ridge’s Madison Armstrong. Discovery’s Helen Rodriguez-Garcia and Duluth’s Brooke Larate were honorable mention.
Wesleyan finishes as runner-up
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan went 1-1 in Thursday matches to finish as the Region 7-AAA Tournament runner-up.
The Wolves (28-10) defeated White County 25-15, 25-21, but fell 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 to White in the finals.
Wesleyan’s top performers were Sara Marie Miller (seven aces, 17 digs), Morgan Perry (five kills) and Mary-John Reinhard (seven digs).
Hebron wins
DACULA — Hebron Christian defeated Franklin County 25-9, 25-8, 25-5 in the Region 8-AAA Tournament on Thursday.
The third-seeded Lions (28-15) advance to play No. 2 seed Hart County on Saturday. If they beat Hart, they play the Oconee County-Monroe Area winner on Saturday.
