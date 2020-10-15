HOSCHTON — North Gwinnett reached the Region 8-AAAAAAA Tournament finals with victories over Peachtree Ridge and Collins Hill.
North faces host Mill Creek in the championship match Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs posted straight-set victories in both matchups Wednesday, topping Peachtree Ridge 25-10, 25-13 and beating Collins Hill 25-12, 25-18.
North was led by Joya Screen (23 kills, six aces, two assists, three digs), Izzy Durnell (14 kills, seven digs, three assists), Macey Sipmann (seven kills, three blocks), Shannon Quinn (28 assists, six digs, five kills) and Lindsay Kahren (2.35 passing average, 10 digs, three assists).
VOLLEYBALL
Norcross reaches region finals
NORCROSS — Norcross advanced to the Region 7-AAAAAAA Tournament finals with a 25-8, 25-10, 25-5 victory over Meadowcreek on Wednesday.
The Blue Devils (20-11) will host Duluth in the championship match at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Norcross was led by Reesa Schroeder (seven aces, 10 digs), Bella Murray (11 kills, 19 assists), Jayden Coleman (seven kills) and Maya Ballerstedt (five kills).
Hebron goes 2-0
ATLANTA — Hebron Christian started the Region 5-A Private Tournament with a pair of victories Wednesday.
The Lions (39-8) rolled past Galloway 25-10, 25-5, then defeated Wesleyan 25-16, 25-12.
Wesleyan goes 1-1
ATLANTA — Wesleyan splits its matches Wednesday in the Region 5-A Private Tournament.
The Wolves (33-12) defeated Providence Christian 25-17, 25-17, and lost to Hebron 25-16, 25-12. Avery Daum (12 kills) and Alden Pridgen (11 kills) were among Wesleyan’s top performers.
Providence splits
ATLANTA — Providence went 1-1 in the Region 5-A Private Tournament on Wednesday.
The Storm lost 25-17, 25-17 to Wesleyan, but rebounded for a 27-25, 22-25 and 15-11 win over Galloway.
Providence (23-23) was led by Ryan Jeremiah (17 kills), Taylor Lewis (19 digs), Maisy Hufford (21 kills) and Callie Chapman (55 assists).
