SUWANEE — North Gwinnett’s volleyball team swept Parkview and Gainesville on Senior Night.
The Bulldogs, who celebrated seniors Mariela Sojo, Lindsay Kahren, Gabby DeRosa, Abisola Adedipe and Kendal Crumpler, defeated Parkview 25-23, 25-17 and topped Gainesville 21-25, 25-19, 15-8 on Tuesday. Kahren suffered a torn ACL during the summer, but was able to enter the Senior Night match to serve.
North was led in the attack by Joya Screen (26 kills, two aces, 13 digs, four blocks) and Crumpler (12 kills, one ace, 16 digs, two blocks). DeRosa had eight kills and eight blocks, Esosa Ehigiator had 11 blocks and five kills, Adedipe had 12 digs and Daniela Domkam contributed 51 assists, four digs, four blocks and three aces.
VOLLEYBALL
Norcross goes 2-0
DULUTH — Norcross posted region wins over Duluth (25-22, 21-25, 15-11) and Meadowcreek (25-14, 25-16) on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils (11-15, 2-0) got top performances from Lauren Marschke (16 kills, five aces), Claire Catterton (12 kills), Maya Ballerstedt (eight kills), Alaina Giordano (10 digs) and Katie Hammock (five aces, four digs).
Brookwood sweeps Newton
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood rolled to a 25-4, 25-5, 25-8 victory over Newton on Tuesday.
The Broncos were led by Jordan Bryant (12 aces), Hana Kovacevic (nine aces), Katherine Nguyen (six aces), Haley Hornsby (five aces, six kills) and Abby DeLoach (five aces).
Parkview goes 1-1
SUWANEE — Parkview lost to North Gwinnett (25-23, 25-17) and defeated Gainesville (25-18, 26-24) in Tuesday matches at North.
The Panthers (11-17) were led by Abby Schirm’s 12 digs and seven kills, and Mia Mattson’s 12 kills and seven blocks.
Archer, Berkmar, Discovery clash
LILBURN — Archer defeated Berkmar 25-9, 25-22, and topped Discovery 25-19, 25-19 on Tuesday. In the third match, Discovery defeated Berkmar 25-12, 19-25, 15-9.
Discovery is 9-3 overall 1-1 in region play.
Berkmar’s top performers in the Archer match were Victoria Lawyer (three kills), Jazlyn Reyes (one ace), Azyana Johnson (two aces, three blocks, one kill), Niyeli Galindo (two aces), Karyme Fernandez (one kill) and Oluwafeyikemi Anjola (two blocks). The Patriots were led in the Discovery match by Lawyer (one ace, two kills), Johnson (one block, two aces) and Fernandez (two aces).
Dacula splits
LAWRENCEVILLE — Dacula defeated Central Gwinnett in two games and lost to Buford in two games in 8-AAAAAA play on Tuesday.
The Falcons (26-5, 1-1) got solid play from Abby Askue (six aces, five digs), Abby White (6 1/2 blocks, seven kills) and Arissa Shepherd (seven aces, 16 kills, four digs).
Wesleyan drops two matches
ATLANTA — Wesleyan lost matches to Mount Vernon (21-25, 25-16, 15-10) and Providence Christian (11-25, 25-18, 15-11) on Tuesday.
The Wolves (15-14) were led by Nadia Desbordes (10 kills), Sophia Shaffer (nine kills) and Lauren Van Wie (29 digs).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.