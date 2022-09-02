LILBURN — North Gwinnett’s volleyball team defeated Parkview and Greater Atlanta Christian, last year’s Class AAA state champion, on Thursday, improving to 18-0 on the season.
North defeated Parkview 25-17, 25-21 and topped GAC 25-20, 25-21.
LILBURN — North Gwinnett’s volleyball team defeated Parkview and Greater Atlanta Christian, last year’s Class AAA state champion, on Thursday, improving to 18-0 on the season.
North defeated Parkview 25-17, 25-21 and topped GAC 25-20, 25-21.
The Bulldogs were led by Joya Screen (20 kills, 27 digs), Cailyn Hollinquest (16 kills, 17 digs, two aces, two blocks), Abby Taylor (39 assists, 10 digs, four kills) and Katherine Mollette (14 digs, three aces, four assists).
VOLLEYBALL
Brookwood sweeps
LOGANVILLE — Brookwood won three matches Thursday, defeating Apalachee (25-16, 25-20), Loganville (25-16, 25-14) and North Oconee (25-15, 21-25, 15-13).
The Broncos’ top performers were Hannah Sanders (19 kills, 12 blocks, 17 digs), Kate Phelan (14 kills, 18 digs), Rebecca Miranda (34 assists, 14 digs), Keira Robinson (20 assists, seven digs), Sarah Sanders (four aces, 11 kills, 18 digs), Kenna Fortingo (nine kills, two blocks) and Natasha Kravis (14 digs, two aces).
Dacula beats Collins Hill
DACULA — Dacula opened Region 8-AAAAAAA play with a 27-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-17 victory over Collins Hill on Thursday.
Anna Askue (seven aces, 19 assists, 11 digs), Rebecca Grigoras (10 kills) and Deborah Yakusu (seven kills) led the Falcons.
Seckinger tops Commerce
BUFORD — White County defeated Seckinger on Thursday, but the Jaguars rebounded for a 25-13, 25-8 win over Commerce.
Wesleyan defeats Northview
JOHNS CREEK — Wesleyan swept Northview 25-15, 25-17, 25-23 on Thursday.
The Wolves (9-6) were led by Avery Daum (11 kills, 11 digs), Parker Tidwell (four blocks) and Sophia Shaffer (seven aces).
Scenes from Dacula at Mill Creek softball on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Photos: Andrew Weathers) Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This poll is not scientific, results only reflect opinions of respondents
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.