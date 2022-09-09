JEFFERSON — North Gwinnett’s volleyball team improved to 20-0 on the season with wins over Jefferson and Chestatee on Thursday.
The Bulldogs swept Jefferson 25-12, 25-14, and outlasted Chestatee 25-17, 25-27, 15-8.
Joya Screen (22 kills, nine aces, 12 digs), Cailyn Hollinquest (18 kills, 10 digs), Abby Taylor (four kills, two aces, three digs), Katherine Mollette (26 digs, three aces) and Esosa Ehigiator (five kills, five blocks) played well for the Bulldogs.
VOLLEYBALL
Dacula sweeps Mountain View
DACULA — Dacula defeated Mountain View 25-23, 25-14, 25-19 on Thursday.
The Falcons were led by Makayla Warner (11 kills), Bianca Gibosse (six kills), Catia Too-a-Foo (15 assists), Anna Askue (12 assists), Ella Xiong (15 digs) and Aaliyah Mohammed (12 digs).
Norcross goes 1-1
NORCROSS — Norcross split its matches Thursday, losing 25-14, 25-23 to South Forsyth and defeating Chamblee 25-9, 25-21.
The Blue Devils (15-13) got top performances from Kendall White (19 kills), Alaina Giordano (31 digs), Sofia Guerrero-Wilson (10 kills), Naomi Coates (eight kills) and Ellie Ruth Blue (34 assists, 13 digs).
Brookwood drops two
ALPHARETTA — Brookwood lost matches to Mount Pisgah (16-25, 25-18, 15-12) and Denmark (25-10, 25-16) on Thursday.
The Broncos were led by Rebecca Miranda (six digs, 35 assists, two aces), Haley Hornsby (15 digs, one ace), Hannah Sanders (12 kills, 12 digs, three aces), Kate Phelan (10 kills, 10 digs) and Sarah Sanders (17 digs, one ace, nine kills).
Archer beats Shiloh
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer celebrated Senior Night with a win over Shiloh on Thursday.
The Tigers’ two seniors, Abby Allen and Kelsey Barwick, led the team in aces. Elena Her led in digs, while Ayo Sheba, Amya Bartlett and Jayla Castro also played well.
Buford downs Central
LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford defeated Central Gwinnett 25-8, 25-3, 25-12 in 8-AAAAAA play Thursday.
Ashley Sturzoiu (13 kills) and Sydney Austin (12 kills) led the attack, and Grace Moon had 25 assists.
Duluth tops Seckinger
DULUTH — Duluth swept Seckinger 25-20, 25-21 on Thursday.
Hebron goes 2-0
FLOWERY BRANCH — Hebron Christian defeated Flowery Branch (25-20, 25-18) and West Hall (25-13, 25-13) on Thursday.
The Lions (13-6) got stellar play from Hoake Mazzawi (12 kills), Aubrey Beckham (seven kills), Brooke Thao (19 assists), Rane Bartkowski (12 assists), Abby Moyer (six aces) and Kayla Matthews (four blocks).
Providence wins three
LILBURN — Providence Christian opened region play with a 25-12, 25-17 win over Fellowship Christian on Thursday, and followed up with victories over St. Francis (25-8, 25-15) and King’s Ridge (25-10, 25-16).
The Storm (14-9) got contributions from Emmy Moody (30 digs), Callie Chapman (seven aces, five kills, three blocks, 54 assists), Gabi Hartley (15 kills, .452 hitting percentage) and Ryan Jeremiah (24 kills, .462 hitting percentage, five blocks).
Wesleyan sweeps
DAHLONEGA — Wesleyan picked up wins over Lumpkin County (25-11, 25-22) and Pickens (25-7, 25-5) on Thursday.
The Wolves (11-6, 4-0) were led by Avery Daum (13 kills, 13 digs, five aces), Kelsey Sykes (10 kills), Nadia Desbordes (eight kills), Lauren Van Wie (19 digs) and Sara Marie Miller (39 assists).
