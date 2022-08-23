HOSCHTON — North Gwinnett’s volleyball team improved to 10-0 on the season with Tuesday wins over Lambert (25-17, 17-25, 15-12) and Mill Creek (25-17, 25-23).
Joya Screen (22 kills, 12 digs, four aces, two blocks) and Cailyn Hollinquest (11 kills, nine digs, two blocks) led the North attack. Abby Taylor had 31 assists, four kills, four aces, 13 digs and two blocks, and Katherine Mollette had 16 digs, a 2.4 passing average and three assists in the wins.
VOLLEYBALL
Brookwood sweeps
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood went 2-0 Tuesday with victories over Dacula (25-16, 25-23) and Collins Hill (25-15, 25-20).
Hannah Sanders (13 kills, two aces, four blocks), Sarah Sanders (13 kills, three aces, 13 digs), Kenna Fortingo (eight kills), Rebecca Miranda (16 assists, two digs), Keira Robinson (26 assists, six digs, five aces) and Kate Phelan (nine digs, six kills, two blocks).
Archer wins
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer defeated Discovery on Tuesday.
Ayo Sheba led the Tigers in kills, Abby Allen paced Archer in serving and Jayana Castro led in digs.
Loganville beats Seckinger
LOGANVILLE — Seckinger lost 25-12, 25-8 to Loganville on Tuesday.
The Jaguars were led by Kennedy Jackson (three kills, two digs), Maya Adok (one kill, one block, one dig), Mar’ley Phillips (two kills, four digs), Reagan Brooks (two digs) and Emma Hotilovac (one block, five digs, one ace).
Providence goes 2-0
LILBURN — Providence Christian went 2-0 Tuesday with wins over Loganville Christian (29-27, 24-26, 15-8) and Athens Christian (25-11, 25-20).
The top performers for the Storm (5-3) were Callie Chapman (nine aces, 31 assists, 13 digs) and Ryan Jeremiah (16 kills, four blocks).
Travis d'Arnaud homered during a five-run fifth inning and left-hander Max Fried pitched eight strong innings Tuesday in the visiting Atlanta Braves' 6-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Braves have won five of their past six games and 13 of 15 while matching a season high with their eig… Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.