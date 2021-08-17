LILBURN — Despite dropping the first set in both matches, Norcross’ volleyball team picked up a pair of victories Tuesday night at Parkview.
The Blue Devils rallied for a 23-25, 26-24, 15-12 over the host Panthers, and added another three-set win over Collins Hill by scores of 16-25, 25-20, 17-15.
Norcross (3-4) was led by Lauren Marschke (18 kills), Claire Catterton (15 kills), Reesa Schroeder (27 digs) and Isabella Casagrande (43 assists).
VOLLEYBALL
Brookwood goes 1-1
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood split a pair of home volleyball matches Tuesday.
The Broncos defeated Archer 25-21, 26-24 in the opener. In the win, they were led by Kate Phelan (four kills, three aces, four digs), Keira Robinson (nine assists, four digs), Natasha Kravis (seven assists, seven digs), Kenna Fortingo (four kills, one block, three aces), Abby DeLoach (four kills, one block, seven digs, one ace) and Lily Ito (nine digs).
Loganville Christian edged the Broncos 25-20, 12-25, 17-15 in the second match. In that match, Robinson (11 assists, two digs), Kravis (nine assists, three digs, one ace), DeLoach (11 kills, one block, 13 digs, two aces), Phelan (four kills, seven digs, one ace), Sanders (three kills, four blocks) and Ito (15 digs) were among the standouts.
Parkview splits
LILBURN — Parkview went 1-1 in home matches Tuesday.
Norcross defeated the Panthers 23-25, 26-24, 15-12, and Parkview (5-4) topped Collins Hill 26-24, 25-19 in its other match.
The top players for Parkview included Mia Mattson (14 kills, 21 digs, seven blocks), Brooke Godfree (25 assists), Abby Schirm (13 kills, 11 digs, two blocks) and Audrey McCulloh (outstanding defense).
Dacula wins two of three
LAWRENCEVILLE — Dacula suffered its first loss the season in three sets against Mountain View, but defeated Gainesville in three sets and swept Grayson to finish 2-1 in Tuesday’s action.
The Falcons (11-1) were led by Abby Askue (seven aces, 16 digs), Anna Beth Stokes (seven aces, 21 kills, five blocks, 42 assists, 13 digs) and Arissa Shepherd (three aces, 34 kills, 22 digs).
GAC tops Providence
LILBURN — Greater Atlanta Christian posted a 25-23, 25-19, 25-19 victory over Providence Christian on Tuesday.
GAC (1-1) was led by Maddie Burrough (25 assists), Gracie Rose (16 kills) and Lily Owenby (12 digs).
Providence, in its season opener, was led by Taylor Lewis (10 kills) nad Ryan Jeremiah (eight kills).
Wesleyan defeats Decatur
DECATUR — Wesleyan defeated Decatur 25-18, 25-12, 25-16 Tuesday night.
The Wolves (5-4) were led by Sara Marie Miller (six aces, 10 assists), Parker Tidwell (five kills), Nadia Desbordes (five kills), Savannah Johnson (five aces) and Lauren Van Wie (five aces).
Hebron splits
BUFORD — Hebron Christian splits its annual early-season matches with Mill Creek and Buford on Tuesday.
The Lions (3-3) defeated Mill Creek 25-23, 18-25, 15-12, but Buford posted a 25-12, 25-20 win over Hebron.
Hebron’s top performers were Kristian Brown (nine kills, three blocks), Ramsey Chambers (10 kills), Brooke Thao (22 assists), Cherokee Terry (five aces) and Hoake Mazzawi (21 digs).
