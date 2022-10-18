IMG_8494.jpg

NORCROSS — Norcross dropped the first two sets Tuesday before storming back for a 19-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-11 victory over Mountain View in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.

The Blue Devils, now 31-20, advance to play at Lambert in the second round on Saturday.

