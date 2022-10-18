NORCROSS — Norcross dropped the first two sets Tuesday before storming back for a 19-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-11 victory over Mountain View in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
The Blue Devils, now 31-20, advance to play at Lambert in the second round on Saturday.
Lauren Marschke (15 kills, 14 digs), Kendall White (12 kills, seven blocks), Daryn Watkins (10 kills), Alaina Giordano (16 digs), Bailey Ottmann (22 assists, seven digs) and Abby Amason (seven blocks) led the way for Norcross.
VOLLEYBALL
Peachtree Ridge tops Mill Creek
HOSCHTON — Peachtree Ridge lost the first set before rallying for a 3-1 victory over host Mill Creek in Tuesday’s Class AAAAAAA state playoff opener.
The Lions will play at Walton in the second round on Saturday.
Isis Barrett, Cadence Thomas, Madison Armstrong, Ava Scott and Stephanie Eroh led the way for Peachtree Ridge.
Brookwood outlasts North Cobb
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood fell behind a set twice Tuesday to North Paulding before battling back for a 23-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-18, 15-9 victory in the AAAAAAA state tournament’s first round.
The Broncos were led by Kate Phelan (four aces, seven kills, two blocks, 11 digs), Hannah Sanders (nine kills, six blocks), Kenna Fortingo (nine kills, five blocks), Sarah Sanders (nine kills), Rebecca Miranda (three aces, eight digs, 17 assists), Haley Hornsby (four aces, nine digs) and Keira Robinson (14 assists).
Buford defeats Duluth
BUFORD — Buford swept Duluth 25-17, 25-7, 25-15 Tuesday in the opening round of the AAAAAAA state tournament.
Sydney Austin (15 kills), Ashley Sturzoiu (10 kills) and Clara Briley (eight kills) led the Wolves’ attack, and Polly Cummings had a team-high 30 assists. Sturzoiu also had 12 digs, and Alexa Flowers added nine digs.
Buford hosts Cherokee in the second round Saturday.
North advances past Dacula
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett cruised past Dacula 25-8, 25-17, 25-21 in the AAAAAAA state tournament opener Tuesday.
North will host North Cobb on Saturday in the second round.
Hebron defeats Dawson
DACULA — Hebron Christian opened the AAA state playoffs Tuesday with a 25-18, 25-17, 25-22 victory over Dawson County.
The Lions (30-16) were led by Hoake Mazzawi (24 kills), Kayla Lane (eight kills), Malia Silva (22 digs) and Brooke Thao (36 assists).
Hebron plays at Sandy Creek in the second round on Saturday.
Wesleyan sweeps
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan swept Hart County 25-17, 25-14, 26-24 Tuesday in the first round of the AAA state tournament.
The Wolves (29-10) got strong play from Avery Daum (12 kills, four aces), Nadia Desbordes (nine kills, three blocks), Morgan Perry (eight kills, three blocks) and Lauren Van Wie (15 digs).
Wesleyan travels to LaFayette for Saturday’s second round.
