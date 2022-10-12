SUWANEE — Norcross and North Gwinnett advanced to the finals of the Region 7-AAAAAAA Volleyball Tournament with a pair of victories Wednesday night at North.
Norcross (30-19) defeated Peachtree Ridge 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-15 in its semifinal match. The Blue Devils were led by Kendall White (14 kills, five blocks), Daryn Watkins (13 kills), Lauren Marschke (11 kills, 15 digs), Bailey Ottmann (25 assists), Ellie Ruth Blue (25 assists, 10 digs) and Alaina Giordano (27 digs).
North rolled past Duluth 25-9, 25-7, 25-9 in its semifinal match. The Bulldogs’ top performers were Joya Screen (13 kills, two aces), Abby Taylor (seven aces, 21 assists), Cailyn Hollinquest (nine kills), Katherine Mollette (17 digs, one ace) and Kadyn McCarthy (five aces, two kills).
The region finals are scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at North.
VOLLEYBALL
Buford, Mill Creek reach finals
BUFORD — Buford and Mill Creek reached the Region 8-AAAAAAA Tournament finals with victories Wednesday.
Buford rolled to a 3-0 win over Mountain View behind Ashley Sturzoiu (12 kills), Sydney Austin (10 kills), Polly Cummings (25 assists) and Ella Jane Williams (seven digs).
Mill Creek edged Dacula 3-2 in the other semifinal match.
Buford hosts Mill Creek in Thursday’s championship match, while Dacula and Mountain View will play for the No. 3 seed from the region. All four teams have qualified for the state tournament.
