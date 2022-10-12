Fe5-YD1WAAAsIfo.jpg
Norcross Volleyball

SUWANEE — Norcross and North Gwinnett advanced to the finals of the Region 7-AAAAAAA Volleyball Tournament with a pair of victories Wednesday night at North.

Norcross (30-19) defeated Peachtree Ridge 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-15 in its semifinal match. The Blue Devils were led by Kendall White (14 kills, five blocks), Daryn Watkins (13 kills), Lauren Marschke (11 kills, 15 digs), Bailey Ottmann (25 assists), Ellie Ruth Blue (25 assists, 10 digs) and Alaina Giordano (27 digs).

