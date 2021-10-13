LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View and North Gwinnett advanced to the finals of the Region 8-AAAAAAA Volleyball Tournament on Wednesday.
Mountain View pulled out a three-set win over Peachtree Ridge, then won another three-set matchup with Mill Creek in the semifinals. The Bears will host North Gwinnett at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for the region championship.
Collins Hill lost to Mill Creek, but rebounded to beat Peachtree Ridge in three sets in an elimination round match.
Collins Hill and Mill Creek will play Thursday at 5 p.m. for third place before the finals.
VOLLEYBALL
Norcross advances to finals
LAWRENCEVILLE — Norcross defeated Discovery 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 25-14 Wednesday in the semifinals of the Region 7-AAAAAAA Volleyball Tournament at Archer.
The Blue Devils (25-19) were led by Kendall White (11 kills), Maya Ballerstedt (11 kills, four blocks), Lauren Marschke (14 kills), Reesa Schroeder (15 digs) and Isabella Casagrande (38 assists, 11 digs).
Norcross advances to the 6 p.m. Thursday championship match against Dunwoody.
Dacula reaches title game
BUFORD — Dacula reached the Region 8-AAAAAA Volleyball Tournament finals with a three-set win over Habersham Central on Wednesday.
The Falcons will face host Buford at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the region title match.
The top performers for Dacula were Abby Askue (three aces, 11 digs), Anna Haseldon (seven aces, five digs), Arissa Shepherd (two aces, 17 kills, five digs) and Anna Beth Stokes (five kills, 18 assists).
Buford makes finals
BUFORD — Buford rolled into the finals of the Region 8-AAAAAA Volleyball Tournament with a 25-10, 25-13, 25-8 win over Lanier on Wednesday.
The Wolves, who host Dacula in the 6:30 p.m. finals on Thursday, got 12 kills from Kiana Polk and 11 each from Mikayla Hayden and Ashley Sturzoiu. Camryn Carlton added six kills. Polly Cummings ran the offense with 38 assists and chipped in with two kills.
