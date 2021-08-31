BUFORD — Mikayla Hayden reached the 1,000-kill milestone for her career Tuesday night, highlighting the Buford volleyball team’s wins over Greater Atlanta Christian and South Forsyth.
Hayden, a California commit, had nine kills in a 25-20, 25-9 victory over GAC, bringing her career total to 999. She passed the 1,000 mark with nine more kills in 25-7, 25-6 win over South Forsyth. The win over GAC was the 100th of Hayden’s high school career.
Fellow senior Kiana Polk also had a big night with six kills against GAC and seven kills against South Forsyth.
The Wolves improve to 12-1 on the season.
VOLLEYBALL
Brookwood tops Peachtree Ridge, Lakeside
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood defeated Lakeside-DeKalb (27-25, 25-19) and Peachtree Ridge (22-25, 25-17, 15-8) on Tuesday.
The Broncos were led by Abby DeLoach (14 kills, two blocks, two aces, 11 digs), Arianna Crayton (12 kills, five aces), Keira Robinson (24 assists, one ace, nine digs), Hannah Sanders (11 kills, four blocks), Kate Phelan (11 kills, three aces, 14 digs), Lily Ito (12 digs) and Katie Lerro (11 digs).
Parkview sweeps Archer, Providence
LAWRENCEVILLE — Parkview posted victories over Archer and Providence Christian on Tuesday.
The Panthers (10-12) beat Archer 19-25, 25-20, 15-8, and defeated Providence 25-22, 25-22.
The top performers for Parkview included Mia Mattson (13 kills), Peyton Refling (12 digs), Abby Schirm (12 digs, 10 kills, five blocks), Jessica Samal (19 assists) and Brooke Godfree (24 assists). Makayla Swearingen and Janiya Daniels played well at the net in the wins.
Mountain View tops Grayson
LOGANVILLE — Mountain View swept a best-of-five match at Grayson on Tuesday. The Bears won by scores of 25-21, 25-18, 25-23.
Norcross goes 2-1
CUMMING — Norcross went 2-1 in matches at Forsyth Central on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils defeated Northview (25-16, 25-22) and Chestatee (25-22, 25-13), while Forsyth Central beat Norcross 25-17, 25-21.
Norcross was led by Kendall White (18 kills, five blocks), Lauren Marschke (16 kills), Reesa Schroeder (44 digs), Alaina Giordano (19 digs) and Isabella Casagrande (33 assists).
GAC splits
BUFORD — Greater Atlanta Christian defeated South Forsyth (25-17, 25-21) and lost to Buford (25-20, 25-9) on Tuesday.
In the Buford match, Gracie Rose had eight kills and Lily Owenby had five digs. Naya Ohuabunwa had nine kills in the South Forsyth match, while Maddie Burrough had 17 assists.
Hebron defeats Jefferson
DACULA — Hebron Christian swept through Jefferson for a 25-17, 25-22, 25-18 victory on Tuesday.
The Lions (10-6) were led by Kristian Brown (13 kills), Ramsey Chambers (nine kills, three aces), Hoake Mazzawi (six kills), Brooke Thao (15 assists), Morgan Smith (12 assists), Emma Reinhart (two blocks) and Kayla Lane (two blocks).
