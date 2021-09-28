Offers go here

urgent

VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Hebron Christian tops Providence Christian, Wesleyan

  0
Hebron_logo

DACULA — Hebron Christian went 2-0 in Region 5-A volleyball matches Tuesday.

The Lions (20-12) pulled out a 25-12, 14-25, 15-11 victory over Wesleyan, and defeated Providence Christian 25-17, 26-24.

Hebron was led by Hoake Mazzawi (14 kills), Ramsey Chambers (12 kills), Kristian Brown (10 kills), Brooke Thao (27 assists, five aces), Morgan Smith (14 assists), Maggie BeVille (two blocks) and Cherokee Terry (27 digs).

VOLLEYBALL

Norcross sweeps

DUNWOODY — Norcross improved to 22-17 overall and 6-0 in 7-AAAAAAA with wins over Dunwoody (25-19, 17-25, 15-11) and Berkmar (25-8, 25-12) on Tuesday.

The Blue Devils’ top performers were Claire Catterton (17 kills, 13 digs), Reesa Schroeder (21 digs), Alaina Giordano (15 digs), Isabella Casagrande (53 assists), Lauren Marschke (17 kills) and Tryniti Russell (seven kills).

Brookwood tops Grayson

LOGANVILLE — Brookwood pulled out a five-set victory over Grayson on Tuesday, winning 25-18, 22-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-12 in 4-AAAAAAA play.

The Broncos were led by Hannah Sanders (11 kills, three blocks), Kate Phelan (nine kills, nine digs), Kenna Fortingo (eight kills, three blocks), Rebecca Miranda (34 assists, 13 digs), Abby DeLoach (15 digs, six kills), Arianna Crayton (five aces, four kills, six digs) and Lily Ito (16 digs, two aces).

North tops Collins Hill

SUWANEE — North Gwinnett swept Collins Hill 25-19, 25-19, 25-23 in an 8-AAAAAAA match on Tuesday.

Joya Screen had 22 kills, 12 digs, five blocks and one ace in the win. Esosa Ehigiator had five kills and three blocks, and Daniela Domkam had 27 assists, five digs and one block.

Parkview defeats Newton

COVINGTON — Parkview defeated Newton 25-8, 25-6, 25-9 in 4-AAAAAAA play on Tuesday.

Ainsley Gardner (nine aces, six assists), Abby Schirm (five kills) and Mia Mattson (five kills) led the way for the Panthers.

Discovery wins two

LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery picked up two more wins Tuesday, defeating Duluth in three sets and Meadowcreek in two sets.

Buford finishes region play unbeaten

SUGAR HILL — Buford, fresh off its county championship, finished 8-AAAAAA play unbeaten at 6-0 with victories over Lanier and Habersham Central on Tuesday.

The Wolves topped Lanier 25-19, 26-24 behind Sydney Austin (six kills) and Grace Moon (14 assists).

Austin and Kiana Polk had eight kills each in a 23-25, 25-9, 15-10 win over Habersham. Polly Cummings had 27 assists in that match.

GAC tops Westminster

NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian wrapped up first place in the area with a 25-14, 25-11 win over Westminster on Tuesday.

GAC got stellar play from Gracie Rose (eight kills), Naya Ohuabunwa (five kills), Maddie Burrough (17 assists), Lily Owenby (seven digs) and Kennedy Seymour (four blocks).

Providence goes 1-1

DACULA — Providence Christian beat Galloway (25-10, 25-22) and lost to Hebron Christian (25-17, 26-24) in 5-A play on Tuesday.

The Storm (24-10, 2-2) got stellar play from Taylor Lewis (nine aces, 10 kills, seven digs), Makayla Gillespie (11 kills) and Callie Chapman (36 assists, 10 digs).

Wesleyan splits

DACULA — Wesleyan split 5-A matches on Tuesday, falling to Hebron Christian (25-12, 14-25, 15-11) and defeating Galloway (25-16, 25-18).

The Wolves were led by Parker Tidwell (11 kills), Amber Mathis (10 kills) and Emily Godfrey (34 assists).

