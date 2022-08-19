LILBURN — Hebron Christian’s volleyball team posted a pair of victories Thursday night against Providence Christian and Landmark Christian.
The Lions (5-3) beat Providence 24-26, 25-22, 15-9 and defeated Landmark 19-25, 25-23, 15-7.
Hoake Mazzawi had 20 kills and Kayla Lane had 15 kills to lead the Hebron attack, while Brooke Thao (31 assists) and Rane Bartkowski (23 assists) also had impressive nights. Abby Moyer led the defense with 16 digs.
Providence fell 25-17, 25-19 to Landmark in its other match. The Storm’s top performers were Ryan Jeremiah (three aces, 17 kills) and Emmy Moody (23 digs).
VOLLEYBALL
Norcross rolls
DACULA — Norcross defeated Dacula (23-25, 25-17, 15-2) and Duluth (25-12, 25-14) on Thursday.
The Blue Devils (5-6) were led by Lauren Marschke (16 kills, 12 digs), Daryn Watkins (12 kills), Sofia Guerrero-Wilson (12 kills, six blocks), Ellie Ruth Blue (19 assists) and Grayson Taylor (24 digs).
Buford sweeps
BUFORD — Buford rolled in its first home matches of the season Thursday, defeating Athens Academy and Oconee County in straight sets.
Sydney Austin (10 kills), Ashley Sturzoiu (eight kills), Polly Cummings (22 assists) and Dylan Cummings (12 digs) stood out for the Wolves in the Athens Academy win.
Sturzoiu had nine kills against Oconee, and Clara Briley added six kills. Trinity Haynes had five digs in that match, as well as four aces.
Brookwood tops Wesleyan
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood swept Wesleyan 26-24, 25-22, 25-22 on Thursday.
Hannah Sanders had seven kills on a .455 attack percentage and two aces, and Sarah Sanders had eight kills and two aces for the Broncos. Madison Arrington (five kills), Keira Robinson (12 assists) and Rebecca Miranda (12 assists) also contributed in the win.
Wesleyan was led by Morgan Perry (nine kills), Nadia Desbordes (eight kills) and Sophia Shagger (12 digs).
Dacula splits
DACULA — Dacula lost to Norcross (23-25, 25-17, 15-2) and defeated Duluth (25-11, 17-25, 15-6) Thursday.
The Falcons were led by Sofia Enriquez (four aces, 11 digs), Aaliyah Mohammed (21 digs) and Deborah Yakusu (eight blocks).
Parkview splits
LILBURN — Parkview went 1-1 in its Thursday matches, defeating Lanier (19-25, 25-19, 15-11) and losing to Mill Creek (24-26, 25-18, 15-12).
The Panthers were led by Tatiana Marmolejo (26 digs), Amyra Burchik (five blocks, 16 digs), Makayla Swearingen (25 kills, 11 digs) and Ainsley Gardner (nine aces).
GAC loses to Lovett
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian lost a tough match Thursday to Lovett as the Lions won 23-25, 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 15-10.
GAC was led by Gracie Rose (13 kills), Naya Ohuabunwa (10 kills) and Lily Owenby (18 digs).
