GAINESVILLE — Hebron Christian’s volleyball team went 2-0 on Tuesday with wins over Athens Academy (25-23, 25-14) and host North Hall (25-10, 25-10).
Malia Fisher (14 kills, three blocks), Emily Sperring (11 kills), Emma Tennant (eight kills), Carly Heidger (six kills, six blocks) and Angelia Bonner (40 assists, seven aces) were the stat leaders for the Lions (36-7).
VOLLEYBALL
Parkview defeats South
LILBURN — Parkview advanced to the Region 4-AAAAAAA Tournament finals with a 25-9, 25-11, 25-3 win over South Gwinnett on Tuesday.
The Panthers (26-13) host Grayson in Wednesday’s championship match.
Sarah Ramsey had 15 assists and five aces in the victory, Tai Ragland had four blocks and Jordan Godfree and Mia Mattson had eight kills each.
Grayson tops Brookwood
LILBURN — Grayson defeated Brookwood 30-28, 20-25, 25-16, 25-15 on Tuesday to reach the 4-AAAAAAA Tournament finals, where it will face host Parkview.
Brookwood was led by Lauryn Latimore (20 kills), Kate Phelan (22 assists, seven kills, two aces, 11 digs), Abby DeLoach (10 kills, five aces, 17 assists, two digs) and Lily Ito (27 digs, four aces). The Broncos face South Gwinnett for third in the region on Wednesday at Parkview.
North Gwinnett wins road matches
JOHNS CREEK — North Gwinnett defeated Creekview (25-12, 25-23) and Johns Creek (25-19, 25-17) on Tuesday.
Joya Screen (16 kills, seven digs), Laura Thomas (six kills, seven aces, one block, six digs), Macey Sipmann (six kills, four blocks), Shannon Quinn (31 assists, five kills, three aces, one block, eight digs), Izzy Durnell (eight kills, two aces, 14 digs) and Lindsay Kahren (2.24 passing average, 14 digs, two assists, one ace, one kill) led the way for North.
Norcross falls to Milton
MILTON — Milton defeated Norcross 20-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 15-10 on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils (18-10) were led by Claire Catterton (20 kills), Jayden Coleman (12 kills, five blocks), Reesa Schroeder (23 digs), Alaina Giordano (15 digs) and Isabella Casagrande (22 assists).
Dacula tops Winder-Barrow
SUGAR HILL — Dacula swept Winder-Barrow 25-14, 25-23 Tuesday in the Region 8-AAAAAA Tournament at Lanier.
The Falcons, who face Buford in the next round, were led by Claire Smith (four aces, four assists, three digs), Arissa Shepherd (one ace, eight kills, six digs) and Anna Beth Stokes (two aces, two kills, one block, eight assists).
Buford beats Lanier
SUGAR HILL — Buford topped Lanier 25-11, 25-11 Tuesday in the 8-AAAAAA Tournament at Lanier.
Mikayla Hayden and Parker Venable had six kills each for the Wolves, while Kiana Polk and Sydney Austin had five kills each. Setter Grace Adams did a nice job running the offense.
Providence sweeps on Senior Night
LILBURN — Providence Christian went 2-0 on Senior Night with wins over Athens Christian (25-9, 25-22) and Kings Ridge (25-19, 25-7).
Seniors Zoey Volk (five aces) and Maisy Hufford (12 kills) were honored by the Storm (22-22).
Providence also got good performances from Ryan Jeremiah (14 kills), Taylor Lewis (five aces, 14 digs) and Callie Chapman (five aces, 37 assists).
Wesleyan splits
LAWRENCEVILLE — Wesleyan defeated Mountain View 25-22, 24-26, 15-5, but lost 17-25, 25-23, 15-11 to Duluth on Tuesday.
The Wolves (31-10) were led by Emily Godfrey, who had 66 assists, and Parker Tidwell, who had 16 kills.
