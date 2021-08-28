ATHENS — Hebron Christian went 4-1 in Saturday volleyball matches at the VG Volleyball Playdate at Athens Academy.
Athens Academy beat the Lions 25-21, 25-21, while Hebron posted victories over Clarke Central (21-25, 25-9, 15-10), Morgan County (25-23, 25-17), East Jackson (25-18, 25-14) and Atlanta International (25-13, 25-10).
Hebron’s top performers were Kristian Brown (33 kills), Hoake Mazzawi (31 kills), Ramsey Chambers (29 kills), Kayla Lane (seven blocks), Brooke Thao (105 assists), Cherokee Terry (46 digs) and Emma Reinhart (five aces).
VOLLEYBALL
Brookwood posts 6-2 day
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood went 6-2 Saturday in its Aloha Bash.
Loganville beat the Broncos 33-31, 25-16, and Mill Creek defeated the hosts 25-7, 25-11.
Brookwood posted its victories over Locust Grove (26-24, 25-21), Norcross (25-21, 25-20), George Walton (25-15, 23-25, 15-12), Arabia Mountain (25-18, 25-20), Providence Christian (25-15, 25-14) and East Forsyth (25-8, 25-12).
Norcross goes 2-2
SNELLVILLE — Norcross went 2-2 in Brookwood’s Aloha Bash on Saturday.
The Blue Devils beat Johns Creek 25-21, 25-18 and Jefferson 27-25, 18-25, 19-17. Eagle’s Landing Christian defeated Norcross 25-17, 25-13 and host Brookwood topped the Blue Devils 25-20, 25-20.
Norcross was led by Claire Catterton (29 kills, 13 digs), DeNaeja Morton (16 kills), Reesa Schroeder (48 digs), Bailey Ottmann (63 assists) and Lauren Marschke (22 kills).
GAC runner-up at LakePoint
CARTERSVILLE — Greater Atlanta Christian took second in the Gold Bracket of the RallyVB Tournament at LakePoint Sports Complex on Saturday.
Whitewater defeated GAC 25-14, 25-16 in the finals despite seven kills from Naya Ohuabunwa and seven digs from Gracie Rose.
The Spartans opened with a 23-25, 25-11, 15-11 win over Fellowship Christian behind Rose (nine kills), Kennedy Seymour (nine kills), Ohuabunwa (eight killls) and Maddie Burrough (27 assists).
Ohuabunwa (11 kills), Autumn Clark (eight digs) and Burrough (25 assists) then led a 25-21, 25-18 victory over Pace Academy. GAC reached the finals with a 25-23, 15-25, 15-13 win over Lambert behind Rose (eight kills), Ohuabunwa (eight kills) and Seymour (five blocks).
Wesleyan makes tourney semis
CALHOUN — Wesleyan made the semifinals of the Calhoun Invitational on Saturday.
The Wolves beat North Cobb Christian (25-22, 18-25, 15-10), Fannin County (25-10, 25-16) and Lafayette (25-22, 25-14) in pool play, then defeated Carrollton (25-15, 25-3) in the quarterfinals. Cherokee topped Wesleyan in the semifinals 25-18, 25-15.
Wesleyan (10-9) was led on the day by Nadia Desbordes (24 kills, seven blocks), Amber Mathis (18 kills, 16 digs), Sophia Shaffer (eight aces, nine kills, 40 digs), Lauren Van Wie (11 aces, 41 digs) and Sara Marie Miller (58 assists, nine aces).
Providence goes 2-2 at Aloha Bash
SNELLVILLE — Providence Christian went 2-2 in the Aloha Bash at Brookwood on Saturday.
The Storm (5-7) defeated Arabia Mountain 25-18, 25-13 and East Forsyth 25-15, 25-7. Lakeside-Evans topped Providence 25-23, 23-25, 17-15, and Brookwood beat the Storm 25-15, 25-14.
Providence’s top performers were Taylor Lewis (nine aces, 14 kills), Gracyn Miller (21 kills, nine blocks, 15 digs) and Callie Chapman (eight aces, 72 assists).
