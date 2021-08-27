NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian’s volleyball team dropped the first two sets Thursday night to Hebron Christian, but rallied for a five-set win.
The Spartans eventually pulled out a 19-25, 19-25, 25-15, 25-18, 15-10 victory.
Gracie Rose led GAC with 24 kills, and Naya Ohuabunwa was right behind with 23 kills. Lily Owenby contributed 22 digs in the victory.
Hebron (5-5) was led by Hoake Mazzawi (10 kills), Ramsey Chambers (10 kills), Kristian Brown (eight kills), Morgan Smith (16 assists), Brooke Thao (15 assists), Kayla Rowland (three aces) and Cherokee Terry (11 digs).
VOLLEYBALL
Archer sweeps
SNELLVILLE — Archer posted victories over Shiloh and South Gwinnett on Thursday.
Raina Hubbard led the Tigers in aces and Alexis Bartlett led in digs. Abby Allen, Imani Howell and Hubbard had five kills each in the Shiloh match.
North splits
CUMMING — North Gwinnett defeated Norcross 25-21, 25-13, but fell to host South Forsyth (14-25, 25-19, 15-12) on Thursday.
The Bulldogs’ top performers were Joya Screen (20 kills, nine digs, four aces), Daniela Domkam (24 assists, five aces, six digs), Gabby DeRosa (eight kills, six blocks), Esosa Ehigiator (six kills, three blocks), Kadyn McCarthy (four aces, five blocks) and Katherine Mollette (17 digs, two aces, four assists).
Parkview goes 1-1
LILBURN — Parkview split its Thursday matches.
The Panthers lost to Dacula (25-23, 25-18), but won a three-set match with Peachtree Ridge (25-16, 22-25, 15-13).
Ainsley Gardner (16 digs, 17 assists, five kills), Abby Schirm (16 kills), Mia Mattson (10 kills, nine digs, four blocks), Makayla Swearingen (six kills) and Maiah Sjogren (seven kills, three blocks) led the way for the Panthers (7-8).
Dacula sweeps
LILBURN — Dacula improved to 21-2 with two-set wins over Parkview and Peachtree Ridge on Thursday.
Abby Askue (five aces, 14 digs), Ella Xiong (six aces, 12 digs), Arissa Shepherd (two aces, 19 kills, 14 digs) and Anna Askue (three aces, four kills, 40 assists) were the Falcons’ top performers.
Buford downs Marist
ATLANTA — Buford cruised to a 25-15, 25-15, 25-11 victory at Marist on Thursday.
Ashley Sturzoiu (15 kills), Mikayla Hayden (nine kills) and Kiana Polk (nine kills) led the attack, while Ella Jane Williams and Dylan Cummings played outstanding defense. Polly Cummings ran the offense with 41 assists for the Wolves (10-1).
Wesleyan falls to Blessed Trinity
ROSWELL — Blessed Trinity defeated Wesleyan 25-14, 25-9, 25-14 on Thursday.
The Wolves (6-8) were led by Parker Tidwell (five kills, two blocks) and Lauren Van Wie (10 digs).
