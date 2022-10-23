SNELLVILLE — Brookwood defeated Lowndes 25-16, 28-26, 25-18 Saturday in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state volleyball tournament.
The Broncos were led by Brianna Chavez (two aces, five digs), Kate Phelan (10 kills, seven digs), Hannah Sanders (seven kills, one block), Keira Robinson (12 assists, 10 digs), Kenna Fortingo (seven kills, five blocks), Rebecca Miranda (12 assists, seven digs) and Sarah Sanders (seven kills).
Brookwood will host Lambert in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Buford moves on
BUFORD — Buford swept Cherokee 25-17, 25-19, 25-16 Saturday in the AAAAAAA second round.
Ashley Sturzoiu powered the Wolves with 21 kills, 10 digs and four aces, and Clara Briley had a season-high 12 kills. Alexa Flowers contributed nine digs, and Polly Cummings had 39 assists and six digs.
Buford will host East Coweta in Tuesday’s state quarterfinals.
North rolls
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett blanked Harrison 3-0 Saturday in the second round of the AAAAAAA state tournament.
The Bulldogs will host Harrison on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.
Peachtree Ridge falls
MARIETTA — Peachtree Ridge lost 3-0 to Walton in Saturday’s second round of the AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Norcross eliminated
SUWANEE — Lambert eliminated Norcross 3-0 Saturday in the second round of the AAAAAAA state playoffs.
GAC tops Cartersville
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian advanced to the AAAAA quarterfinals with Saturday’s 24-26, 25-23, 25-20, 25-18 victory over Cartersville.
The Spartans’ top performers were Gracie Rose (14 kills), Lily Owenby (19 digs) and Kennedy Seymour (10 kills).
GAC hosts Statesboro on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.
Wesleyan advances
LAFAYETTE — Wesleyan reached the AAA Elite Eight with a 25-16, 19-25, 26-24, 25-22 win over LaFayette on Saturday.
The Wolves (30-10) will play Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Morgan County in the quarterfinals.
Avery Daum had 12 kills, Lauren Van Wie had 15 digs and Sophia Shaffer contributed four aces in the second-round win.
Hebron loses heartbreaker
TYRONE — Hebron Christian put a scare into Region 5-AAA champion Sandy Creek on Saturday before falling 25-13, 30-28, 18-25, 17-25, 15-13 in the AAA second round.
The Lions (30-17) were led by Hoake Mazzawi (14 kills), Kayla Matthews (15 kills), Kayla Lane (11 kills), Brooke Thao (44 assists) and Rane Bartkowski (seven aces).
Providence sweeps Elite Scholars
JONESBORO — Providence Christian earned a spot in the Elite Eight with Saturday’s 25-22, 25-13, 25-12 second-round win over Elite Scholars Academy.
The Storm (34-15) will travel to Savannah Arts Academy on Wednesday.
Callie Chapman (seven aces, 28 assists), Taylor Lewis (eight kills, 18 digs), Gabi Hartley (eight kills, 10 digs) and Ryan Jeremiah (11 kills) were Providence’s top performers.
