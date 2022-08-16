ATHENS — Discovery’s volleyball team improved to 4-0 on the season with convincing victories over Cedar Shoals and Commerce on Tuesday.
The Titans defeated Cedar Shoals 25-10, 25-16 and beat Commerce 25-14, 25-10.
VOLLEYBALL
Mountain View sweeps
SUGAR HILL — Mountain View posted wins over White County, Archer and Lanier on Tuesday.
The Bears (6-1) topped White County 23-25, 26-24, 15-5, beat Archer 5-25, 25-18, 15-13 and defeated Lanier 25-19, 25-23.
Parkview goes 1-1
LILBURN — Parkview defeated Dacula 25-23, 25-23, but lost 25-15, 25-16 to Peachtree Ridge on Tuesday.
Parkview’s top performers were Ainsley Gardner (17 assists, 11 kills, 14 digs), Tatiana Marmolejo (14 digs), Amyra Burchik (10 kills) and Makayla Swearingen (nine kills).
Dacula splits
LILBURN — Dacula lost to Parkview (25-23, 25-23) and defeated Peachtree Ridge (25-22, 25-23) on Tuesday.
Dacula was led by Elena Pucciano (100 percent serving), Bianca Gibosee (led in kills), Aaliyah Mohammed (21 digs) and Ella Xiong (19 digs).
Brookwood splits
HOSCHTON — Brookwood split matches Tuesday, falling 25-17, 25-22 to Mill Creek and beating Norcross 25-23, 25-22.
Brookwood got big nights from Hannah Sanders (nine kills, eight blocks, two aces), Keira Robinson (13 assists, four digs), Rebecca Miranda (20 assists, five digs), Sarah Sanders (11 kills, one ace, six digs) and Kate Phelan (three kills, nine digs, two aces).
Norcross drops pair
HOSCHTON — Norcross lost matches to Brookwood (25-23, 25-21) and Mill Creek (17-25, 25-19, 16-14) on Tuesday.
Norcross was led by Lauren Marschke (14 kills, 10 digs), Alaina Giorano (15 digs), Kendall White (11 kills) and Bailey Ottmann (29 assists).
Seckinger tops South
BUFORD — Seckinger posted its second win of the season Tuesday, defeating South Gwinnett 25-16, 23-25, 15-8.
Veteran Charlie Morton struck out 12 in 6 2/3 scoreless innings and Matt Olson drove in three runs as the Atlanta Braves beat the visiting New York Mets 5-0 on Tuesday, extending their winning streak to eight games. Click for more.
