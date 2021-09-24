NORCROSS — Defending champion North Gwinnett rolled to two wins in pool play Thursday in the Gwinnett County Volleyball Championships.
North outlasted Brookwood 23-25, 25-21, 15-12, and got past Meadowcreek 25-11, 25-22.
Joya Screen led the Bulldogs with 25 kills on a .426 hitting percentage, 10 digs, five aces and a block. Daniela Domkam had 43 assists, five digs, two kills and four aces in the wins.
Kadyn McCarthy (five kills, two aces, four digs), Gabby DeRosa (seven kills) and Katherine Mollette (16 digs) also played well.
North advances to play in Saturday’s Gold Bracket at Greater Atlanta Christian. Its first match is 9 a.m. against the Wesleyan-Lanier winner.
VOLLEYBALL
Norcross has perfect night
SUWANEE — Lauren Marschke had 23 kills Thursday as Norcross went 3-0 in pool play at the Gwinnett County Volleyball Championships.
Claire Catterton (17 kills) and Kendall White (11 kills, six blocks) joined Marschke with good play in the attack as the Blue Devils (18-15) defeated Peachtree Ridge 25-18, 25-16, topped Grayson 25-12, 25-19 and beat Central Gwinnett 25-8, 25-10.
Isabella Casagrande had 48 assists, and Amy Lokhorst had 10 digs for Norcross, which moves on to Gold Bracket play Saturday at GAC. Its first match is at 8 a.m. against Duluth.
Brookwood splits
NORCROSS — Brookwood splits its pool play matches Thursday in the Gwinnett County Volleyball Championships.
The Broncos posted a 25-10, 25-13 win over Meadowcreek, but lost 25-23, 21-25, 15-12 to defending champion North Gwinnett.
Brookwood was led by Hannah Sanders (12 kills, five blocks), Kenna Fortingo (12 kills), Arianna Crayton (nine kills, seven digs, five aces), Abby DeLoach (seven kills, eight digs, two aces), Natasha Kravis (29 assists) and Rebecca Miranda (13 assists).
Brookwood now plays Saturday at GAC in the Gold Bracket, beginning with an 8 a.m. match against the host Spartans.
Buford sweeps three matches
LILBURN — Buford opened the Gwinnett County Volleyball Championships with wins over Parkview (25-11, 25-19), Duluth (25-11, 25-20) and Shiloh (25-5, 25-8) in pool play on Thursday.
Mikayla Hayden (22 kills), Ashley Sturzoiu (16 kills) and Kiana Polk (13 kills) led the Wolves in the attack. Buford moves into Saturday’s Gold Bracket at GAC with its next match slated for 9 a.m. against the Mill Creek-Peachtree Ridge winner.
Dacula goes 3-0
HOSCHTON — Dacula defeated Berkmar and Mill Creek in two sets, and topped Collins Hill in three sets to go 3-0 in pool play Thursday in the Gwinnett County Volleyball Championships.
The Falcons were led by Abby Askue (12 aces, 27 digs), Abby White (16 kills, three blocks), Arissa Shepherd (four aces, 26 kills, 38 digs) and Emily Noce (15 kills, one block, three digs).
Next up for Dacula is the Gold Bracket on Saturday at GAC. Its first match is 9 a.m. against the Norcross-Duluth winner.
GAC rolls to perfect night
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian won all three of its pool-play matches Thursday night in the Gwinnett County Volleyball Championships, extending its winning streak to 17 matches.
The Spartans defeated Archer 25-13, 25-22 behind Gracie Rose (nine kills), Naya Ohuabumwa (seven kills) and Maddie Burrough (24 assists). Janie Stinchcomb had 10 kills, while Rose and Ohuabunwa had seven each, in a 25-20, 25-13 win over Wesleyan. Lily Owenby had 12 digs in that match.
GAC rolled to a 25-8, 25-6 win over South Gwinnett with four kills from Stinchcomb and seven digs from Owenby.
GAC now hosts the Gold Bracket on Saturday with its first match set for 8 a.m. against Brookwood.
Hebron posts three wins
LAWRENCEVILLE — Hebron Christian went 3-0 Thursday in pool play matches at the Gwinnett County Volleyball Championships.
The Lions (16-10) topped Lanier (25-21, 24-26, 15-8), Mountain View (23-25, 25-17, 15-13) and Discovery (25-13, 25-18). They move into a 9 a.m. match Saturday against the Brookwood-GAC winner in Gold Bracket play at GAC.
Wesleyan goes 2-1
NORCROSS — Wesleyan went 2-1 during pool play Thursday in the Gwinnett County Volleyball Championships.
The Wolves (19-19) defeated South Gwinnett 25-11, 25-14, lost to Greater Atlanta Christian 25-19, 25-13 and beat Archer 25-14, 25-15.
Sophia Shaffer had 17 kills in the three matches, and Savannah Johnson had 10 kills and five aces. Wesleyan opens Gold Bracket play Saturday at 8 a.m. at GAC against Lanier.
