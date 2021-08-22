DACULA — The host school won Saturday’s inaugural Dacula Invitational volleyball tournament.
Dacula defeated St. Francis 2-0, Providence Christian 2-0 and Brookwood 2-0 in pool play before beating George Walton 2-1 in the semifinals and Brookwood 2-0 in the championship match.
It was the second tournament title this season for the Falcons, who improved to 17-2.
Arissa Shepherd topped the 1,000-kill milestone during the day, finishing with 36 kills, 30 digs and six aces in Dacula’s five matches. Teammates Anna Beth Stokes (four aces, 26 kills, three blocks, 47 assists, 35 digs), Abby Askue (17 aces, 28 digs) and Taaliyah Freeman (four kills, 14 blocks) also played well.
VOLLEYBALL
Brookwood finishes as runner-up
DACULA — Brookwood reached the finals of Saturday’s Dacula Invitational before falling to host Dacula.
Dacula beat the Broncos twice (25-12, 25-21 and 25-14, 25-13), while Brookwood posted wins over Providence (28-26, 15-25, 15-11), St. Francis (25-15, 20-25, 15-11) and Grayson (25-22, 25-20).
Brookwood was led by Hannah Sanders (15 kills, six blocks), Abby DeLoach (14 kills, two blocks, 39 digs, five assists, nine aces), Ella Gayle (11 kills), Lily Ito (23 digs) and Natasha Kravis (34 assists, 17 digs).
Providence goes 3-2 in tourney
DACULA — Providence Christian won three of its five matches Saturday in the Dacula Invitational.
Brookwood beat the Storm 28-26, 15-25, 15-11, and host Dacula won 25-14, 27-25, but Providence rebounded with three straight wins over St. Francis (26-24, 25-16), Lanier (25-22, 25-15) and Collins Hill (20-25, 28-26, 15-13).
The Storm’s top performers included Callie Chapman (17 aces, 25 digs, 99 assists), Gracyn Miller (21 kills, 11 blocks, 29 digs) and Taylor Lewis (34 kills).
