WINDER — Dacula went unbeaten in four matches Saturday to win the Northeast Georgia Queens of the Court Tournament at Apalachee.
The Falcons (9-0) won three-set pool play matches with Prince Avenue and Brookwood, beat Apalachee in two sets in the semifinals and defeated Parkview in two sets in the finals.
With 31 digs, Dacula’s Arissa Shepherd reached the 1,000-dig mark for her career. She also had six aces and 34 kills.
Anna Beth Stokes had eight aces, 26 kills, five blocks, 50 assists and 18 digs, while Abby Askue and Ella Xiong combined for nine aces and 48 digs. Taaliyah Freeman got the championship-clinching point with a huge block and finished with seven blocks and 10 kills.
VOLLEYBALL
North wins three of four
JOHNS CREEK — North Gwinnett won three of four matches in Saturday’s Fulton vs. Forsyth Varsity Play Date at Johns Creek.
North’s wins were against Riverwood (25-14, 25-21), Northview (25-18, 25-16) and Denmark (21-25, 25-20, 15-12). Johns Creek beat the Bulldogs 21-25, 25-19, 15-12.
North was led by Joya Screen (46 kills, 30 digs, six aces, four blocks), Kendal Crumpler (19 kills, 21 digs), Kadyn McCarthy (12 kills, six blocks), Daniela Domkam (69 assists, 22 digs, five aces) and Katherine Mollette (46 digs, two aces).
Brookwood goes 1-3
WINDER — Brookwood went 1-3 in its Saturday matches in the Northeast Georgia Queens of the Court Tournament at Apalachee.
Prince Avenue Christian (25-11, 25-22), Dacula (25-21, 17-25, 15-7) and Gainesville (26-24, 25-22) defeated the Broncos, while Brookwood topped Monroe Area 25-6, 25-15.
Brookwood’s leaders on the day were Abby DeLoach (18 kills, three aces, 20 digs), Hannah Sanders (15 kills, four blocks), Natasha Kravis (41 assists, 14 digs, one ace), Jordan Bryant (13 kills, three aces, 17 digs), Kenna Fortingo (10 kills, three blocks, one ace) and Lily Ito (six aces, 20 digs).
Hebron splits four matches
ATLANTA — Hebron Christian split four matches Saturday at Holy Innocents’.
The Lions defeated Calvary Day 25-16, 25-14 and beat Savannah Country Day 25-21, 25-14. Mount Paran (26-24, 25-16) and Savannah Christian (25-22, 21-25, 15-7) posted wins over Hebron.
Hoake Mazzawi (35 kills), Ramsey Chambers (33 kills), Brooke Thao (50 assists, six aces), Morgan Smith (36 assists) and Cherokee Terry (25 digs) were the top performers for Hebron (2-2).
Wesleyan goes 2-2
ATLANTA — Wesleyan went 2-2 in Saturday matches at Holy Innocents’.
The Wolves (4-4) topped Trinity Christian 25-5, 26-24, and Savannah Country Day 25-23, 25-14. Athens Academy (25-17, 25-16) and Mount Paran (26-24, 25-14) posted wins over Wesleyan.
The top performers for Wesleyan were Sophia Shaffer (eight aces, 19 digs), Avery Daum (24 kills), Savannah Johnson (16 kills, five blocks), Lauren Van Wie (48 digs) and Emily Godfrey (31 assists).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.