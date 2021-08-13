LOGANVILLE — Dacula’s volleyball team swept three matches at Loganville on Thursday, improving to 5-0 on the season.
The Falcons beat host Loganville 25-19, 20-25, 15-11, defeated Winder-Barrow 23-25, 25-23, 15-12 and topped Monroe Area 25-11, 25-14.
Dacula got key contributions from Abby Askue (seven aces), Alissa Shepherd (25 kills, 18 digs), Anna Beth Stokes (20 kills, 17 digs, 33 assists), Ella Xiong (passed at 2.29), Bianca Gibosse (four blocks) and Anna Askue (30 assists).
VOLLEYBALL
North splits
CUMMING — North Gwinnett went 1-1 in Thursday night matches at Forsyth Central.
The hosts defeated North 16-25, 25-21, 15-6, but the Bulldogs rebounded for a 25-18, 25-15 win over Mount Pisgah.
North’s top performers were Joya Screen (19 kills, eight digs, three aces), Kadyn McCarthy (eight kills, three blocks, two aces), Kendal Crumpler (six kills, nine digs, two aces), Daniela Domkam (37 assists), Esosa Ehigiator (five kills, six blocks) and Katherine Mollette (10 digs, two aces).
Parkview loses two
NORCROSS — Parkview lost two close matches Thursday at GAC.
The host Spartans beat Parkview 25-21, 25-19, while Prince Avenue Christian topped the Panthers 25-22, 28-30, 15-7.
Parkview (1-3) was led by Maiah Sjogren (six blocks, six aces) and Jasmine To (eight digs).
GAC splits
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian split its Thursday night matches.
Prince Avenue Christian beat the Spartans 25-18, 25-21, but GAC defeated Parkview 25-21, 25-19.
Gracie Rose (seven kills), Naya Ohuabunwa (five kills) and Kennedy Seymour (three aces) led GAC in the Prince Avenue match.
Against Parkview, Ohuabunwa had 10 kills, Rose had 18 assists, Seymour had four aces and Lily Owenby had seven digs.
Wesleyan drops pair
ATLANTA — Wesleyan lost matches to Marist and Lovett on Thursday, dropping to 2-2 on the season.
Marist defeated the Wolves 25-23, 25-14, and Lovett won 25-22, 25-20.
Wesleyan was led by Lauren Van Wie (33 digs), Savannah Johnson (nine kills) and Emily Godfrey (16 assists).
