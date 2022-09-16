9297.png

DACULA — Dacula’s volleyball team picked up wins over Peachtree Ridge (25-19, 25-22) and Collins Hill (23-25, 25-16, 15-6) on Thursday.

The Falcons were led by Anna Askue (16 assists, nine aces), Makayla Warner (nine kills), Bianca Gibosee (nine kills), Aaliyah Mohammed (36 digs) and Breah Watson (five blocks).

