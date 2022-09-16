DACULA — Dacula’s volleyball team picked up wins over Peachtree Ridge (25-19, 25-22) and Collins Hill (23-25, 25-16, 15-6) on Thursday.
The Falcons were led by Anna Askue (16 assists, nine aces), Makayla Warner (nine kills), Bianca Gibosee (nine kills), Aaliyah Mohammed (36 digs) and Breah Watson (five blocks).
VOLLEYBALL
Brookwood tops Archer
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood outlasted Archer for a 25-14, 25-18, 21-25, 25-15 victory Thursday.
The Broncos were led by Hannah Sanders (five aces, 12 kills, five blocks, 11 digs), Kate Phelan (nine kills, 12 digs, two blocks), Sarah Sanders (10 kills, eight digs), Kenna Fortingo (six kills, two blocks), Rebecca Miranda (23 assists, 14 digs), Keira Robinson (17 assists) and Haley Hornsby (two aces, five digs).
Buford splits
MARIETTA — Buford went 1-1 in Thursday matches at Pope.
The Wolves lost to Pope 25-19, 16-25, 15-9 in the opening match despite Ashley Sturzoiu’s 11 kills and Dylan Cummings’ 12 digs.
In Game 2, Buford topped St. Pius 25-22, 25-21 behind Sturzoiu (12 kills) and Sydney Austin (seven kills).
Polly Cummings had 50 assists in the two matches.
Providence wins two
HOMER — Providence Christian improved to 5-0 in region play with a Thursday sweep of Banks County (25-11, 25-18) and Fellowship Christian (25-17, 25-12).
The Storm (18-9) got top performances from Callie Chapman (52 assists), Emmy Moody (25 digs), Ryan Jeremiah (22 kills, .700 hitting percentage) and Gabi Hartley (17 kills).
