SUWANEE — Collins Hill’s volleyball team swept matches against East Forsyth and Walnut Grove on Tuesday.
Sofia Munzo had nine assists and five aces in a 25-9, 25-7 win over East Forsyth, while teammate Mady Henriquez contributed five aces.
In a 25-11, 25-12 win over Walnut Grove, Munzo delivered 12 assists and freshman Makayla Howell added five kills and four aces.
VOLLEYBALL
North opens with wins
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett defeated Dunwoody and Chamblee in its first two matches of the season against Dunwoody and Chamblee.
Parkview splits
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan defeated Parkview 22-25, 25-18, 18-16 on Tuesday, but the Panthers rebounded for a 25-20, 20-25, 15-9 victory over Peachtree Ridge.
Parkview was led by Abby Schirm (24 digs, 10 kills, six blocks), Mia Mattson (12 kills, six blocks), Peyton Refling (23 digs), Brooke Godfree (19 assists), Maiah Sjogren (nine blocks) and Makayla Swearingen (eight blocks).
Wesleyan sweeps AAAAAAA teams
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan defeated Class AAAAAAA teams Parkview (22-25, 25-18, 18-16) and Peachtree Ridge (25-8, 25-19) in its season-opening matches.
Avery Daum (14 kills), Parker Tidwell (13 kills) and Savannah Johnson (10 kills) led the attack, while the Wolves also got 24 assists from Sara Marie Miller and 22 assists from Emily Godfrey.
