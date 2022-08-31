©Dale Zanine 2022_07_26 00025.jpg

Ashley Sturzoiu

 Dale Zanine

BUFORD — Buford’s volleyball team won its state champion showdown with St. Pius on Tuesday, then completed a sweep with a victory over Marist.

The 21-25, 25-14, 16-14 victory marks the first time the Wolves’ seniors have defeated St. Pius, last year’s Class AAAAA state champion.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.