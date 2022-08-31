BUFORD — Buford’s volleyball team won its state champion showdown with St. Pius on Tuesday, then completed a sweep with a victory over Marist.
The 21-25, 25-14, 16-14 victory marks the first time the Wolves’ seniors have defeated St. Pius, last year’s Class AAAAA state champion.
Buford, state champion the past two years in AAAAAA, capped its evening with a 25-11, 25-15 win over Marist.
Sydney Austin (13 kills), Ashley Sturzoiu (12 kills) and Payton Danley (eight kills, key blocks) were keys to the win over St. Pius along with Alexa Flowers, who finished with 17 digs.
In the Marist win, Sturzoiu had eight kills and Trinity Haynes had seven aces.
VOLLEYBALL
Hebron sweeps
LAWRENCEVILLE — Hebron Christian swept its matches over Brookwood (13-25, 25-22, 15-11) and Mountain View (25-16, 25-19) on Tuesday.
The Lions (11-5) were led by Hoake Mazzawi (14 kills, 23 digs), Aubrey Beckham (eight kills, four blocks), Brooke Thao (20 assists) and Rane Bartkowski (17 assists).
Archer goes 2-0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer defeated Peachtree Ridge and South Gwinnett on Tuesday.
The Tigers were led in kills by Sanaa Harris, in blocks by Imani Howell, in aces by Kelsey Barwick and in digs by Jayana Castro.
Brookwood splits
LAWRENCEVILLE — Brookwood defeated Mountain View (17-25, 25-23, 15-12) and lost to Hebron Christian (13-25, 25-22, 15-11) on Tuesday.
The Broncos’ top performers were Hannah Sanders (seven aces, 11 kills, 12 digs, three blocks), Kate Phelan (11 digs, nine kills), Madison Arrington (10 kills, five blocks), Keira Robinson (13 assists, seven digs), Rebecca Miranda (six assists, nine digs), Sarah Sanders (13 digs, eight kills) and Natasha Kravis (12 digs).
Wesleyan goes 2-0
CLEVELAND — Wesleyan opened Region 7-AAA play with victories over White County (25-16, 25-17) and West Hall (25-11, 25-10) on Tuesday.
Sophia Shaffer (six aces), Morgan Perry (10 kills) and Sara Marie Miller (13 digs, 30 assists) led the way for the Wolves.
