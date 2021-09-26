Buford won the Gold Bracket of the Gwinnett County Volleyball Championships on Saturday with a 25-19, 25-18 victory over defending champion North Gwinnett at Greater Atlanta Christian.
It was the reigning Class AAAAAA state champion Wolves’ first overall Gwinnett County title since 2017, when they won the last of five straight county titles.
North reached the finals with earlier victories over Wesleyan (27-25, 26-24) and Dacula (23-25, 26-24, 15-11) on Saturday.
The Bulldogs’ top performers on the day were Joya Screen (44 kills, 24 digs, seven blocks), Daniela Domkam (58 assists, 20 digs, five kills, three aces), Gabby DeRosa (11 kills, seven blocks, five digs), Esosa Ehigiator (nine kills, eight blocks, three digs) and Katherine Mollette (31 digs, eight assists, one ace).
GAC takes third
Greater Atlanta Christian went 2-1 Saturday to place third in the Gold Bracket of the Gwinnett County Volleyball Championships.
The Spartans lost 25-21, 25-19 to eventual champion Buford despite 11 kills from Gracie Rose and five blocks from Janie Stinchcomb.
GAC pulled out a 25-22, 23-25, 15-7 win over Brookwood with stellar play from Rose (12 kills), Stinchcomb (10 kills), Naya Ohuabunwa (seven kills) and Maddie Burrough (29 assists).
The Spartans also beat Hebron 25-13, 22-25, 15-9 behind Ohuabunwa (eight kills), Rose (11 kills), Burrough (24 assists, three aces), Lily Owenby (seven digs) and Stinchcomb (five kills).
Wesleyan wins three of four
Wesleyan posted a 3-1 record Saturday in the Gold Bracket of the Gwinnett County Volleyball Championships.
The Wolves (22-20) posted wins over Lanier (25-15, 25-16), Peachtree Ridge (25-12, 25-22) and Norcross (25-18, 25-17). Their lone loss was 27-25, 26-24 to North Gwinnett.
Norcross goes 2-2
Norcross went 2-2 Saturday in the Gold Bracket of the Gwinnett County Volleyball Championships.
The Blue Devils (20-17) beat Duluth (25-13, 25-21), lost to Dacula (22-25, 25-17, 15-11), defeated Brookwood (25-22, 25-17) and fell to Wesleyan (25-18, 25-17).
Norcross was led by Reesa Schroeder (31 digs), Lauren Marschke (39 kills, 19 digs), Claire Catterton (18 kills, 10 digs), Isabella Casagrande (74 assists) and Kendall White (13 kills, seven blocks).
Brookwood falls twice
Brookwood lost both of its Gold Bracket matches Saturday in the Gwinnett County Volleyball Championships, falling 25-22, 23-25, 15-8 to Greater Atlanta Christian and 25-22, 25-17 to Norcross.
The Broncos were led by Abby DeLoach (nine kills, two blocks, 14 digs), Arianna Crayton (eight kills, 14 digs), Hannah Sanders (eight kills), Kenna Fortingo (eight kills), Rebecca Miranda (10 digs, 14 assists) and Natasha Kravis (14 assists).
Hebron goes 0-2
Hebron Christian lost twice in the Gold Bracket on Saturday in the Gwinnett County Volleyball Championships, falling 25-13, 22-25, 15-8 to GAC and 25-23, 26-28, 16-14 to Duluth.
The Lions (16-12) got good days from Hoake Mazzawi (16 kills), Ramsey Chambers (12 kills), Kristian Brown (11 kills), Morgan Smith (20 assists), Brooke Thao (21 assists), Kayla Lane (five blocks) and Cherokee Terry (20 digs).
Discovery wins Bronze Bracket
Discovery went 3-0 Saturday to win the Bronze Bracket of the Gwinnett County Volleyball Championships.
The Titans defeated Central Gwinnett in the finals after earlier victories over South Gwinnett and Shiloh.
