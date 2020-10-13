SUGAR HILL — Buford’s volleyball team won the Region 8-AAAAAA Tournament championship Tuesday night with a 25-15, 25-8, 25-20 victory over host Lanier in the finals.
Mikayla Hayden (10 kills) and Ashley Sturzoiu (nine kills) in the championship match, and Grace Adams had 35 assists as the Wolves clinched the region’s No. 1 seed for next week’s state tournament. Macy Upshaw had 15 digs in the title matchup.
The Wolves defeated Dacula 25-17, 25-14 earlier in Tuesday’s semifinals. Sturzoiu and Hayden had seven kills each, and Adams had 26 assists.
Lanier (29-15) had the best finish in school history. Its runner-up finish clinched a a home playoff match against South Paulding in next week’s state tournament.
The Longhorns defeated Winder-Barrow 25-22, 25-21 and Dacula 25-15, 25-14 in their earlier tournament matches. They were led by the play of MyAhn Byrd (10 points scored on serve, one ace, two kills, 3 1/2 blocks, 55 assists, six digs), Cam Davis (21 kills, 10 blocks), Bailey Bradford (12 points scored on serve, 10 kills, 5 1/2 blocks, one assist, five digs), Courtney Howerton (10 points scored on serve, one ace, four kills, nine digs), Kate Scheesseele (11 points scored on serve, three aces, 12 kills, one block, six digs), Maia Rowland (12 points scored on serve, one ace, nine digs), Reign Jarrin (five points scored on serve, one ace, five kills, one assist, 11 digs), Alexa Sherman (one point scored on serve, one assist, seven digs) and Aleyah Jemerson (seven kills, 10 blocks, one assist).
