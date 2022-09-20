©Dale Zanine 2022_07_26 00025.jpg

Ashley Sturzoiu

 Dale Zanine

BUFORD — Buford defeated Dacula 25-10, 25-18, 25-20 in Region 8-AAAAAAA volleyball Tuesday night.

Ashley Sturzoiu led Wolves with 12 kills, and Payton Danley had eight kills. Dylan Cummings led Buford’s defense with 13 digs, and Polly Cummings contributed 22 assists.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.