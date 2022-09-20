BUFORD — Buford defeated Dacula 25-10, 25-18, 25-20 in Region 8-AAAAAAA volleyball Tuesday night.
Ashley Sturzoiu led Wolves with 12 kills, and Payton Danley had eight kills. Dylan Cummings led Buford’s defense with 13 digs, and Polly Cummings contributed 22 assists.
VOLLEYBALL
Norcross goes 2-0
NORCROSS — Norcross posted victories over Peachtree Ridge (25-20, 25-16) and Meadowcreek (25-9, 25-5) in 7-AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
The Blue Devils (20-16, 4-0) got top performances from Kendall White (10 kills), Daryn Watkins (10 kills), Naomi Coates (seven kills), Ellie Ruth Blie (22 assists) and Grayson Taylor (10 digs).
Brookwood beats Parkview
LILBURN — Brookwood claimed a 20-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-17 victory over Parkview in 4-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
The Broncos’ top performers were Hannah Sanders (nine kills, two aces, seven blocks, six digs), Kate Phelan (four aces, eight kills, 12 digs), Keira Robinson (21 assists, eight digs), Rebecca Miranda (16 assists, two aces, seven digs), Sarah Sanders (11 kills, eight digs) and Kathryn Nguyen (four kills, seven digs, two aces).
North sweeps
DULUTH — North Gwinnett stayed perfect overall (28-0) and in 7-AAAAAAA (4-0) on Tuesday with wins over Duluth (25-9, 25-19) and Berkmar (25-14, 25-3).
The Bulldogs were led by Joya Screen (20 kills, three aces, 11 digs, two blocks), Cailyn Hollinquest (19 kills, two aces, six digs), Abby Taylor (42 assists, five kills, three aces, three digs), Katherine Mollette (24 digs, three assists, one ace) and Kadyn McCarthy (five kills, one ace).
Archer tops Grayson
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer improved to 18-8 on the season with a 3-0 win over Grayson in 4-AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
Amya Barlett was the Tigers’ top server, Jillian Smith led in kills, Imani Howell led in blocks and Elena Her led in digs.
Wesleyan rolls
OAKWOOD — Wesleyan cruised past Gilmer (25-14, 25-10) and West Hall (25-12, 25-10) in 7-AAA play on Tuesday.
The Wolves (19-6, 8-0) were led by Avery Daum’s 17 kills, Lauren Van Wie’s 18 digs and Sophia Shaffer’s six aces.
