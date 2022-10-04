©Dale Zanine 2022_07_26 00025.jpg

Ashley Sturzoiu

 Dale Zanine

BUFORD — Buford’s volleyball team celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday with two victories, including one over No. 1-ranked Sequoyah.

The Wolves opened with a 25-21, 25-15 win over Blessed Trinity with Ashley Sturzoiu (nine kills) and Dylan Cummings (nine digs) leading the way.

