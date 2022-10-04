BUFORD — Buford’s volleyball team celebrated Senior Night on Tuesday with two victories, including one over No. 1-ranked Sequoyah.
The Wolves opened with a 25-21, 25-15 win over Blessed Trinity with Ashley Sturzoiu (nine kills) and Dylan Cummings (nine digs) leading the way.
Buford then defeated Sequoyah 25-22, 15-25, 15-7 behind a big effort from Sturzoiu, who had team highs of 10 kills and 15 digs. Payton Danley had her best game of the season with nine kills and two blocks, and Polly Cumming shad 32 assists and three kills.
VOLLEYBALL
Brookwood rolls past Grayson
COVINGTON — Brookwood rolled to a 25-14, 25-18, 25-13 win over Grayson in the 4-AAAAAAA Tournament finals on Tuesday.
The Broncos, who face Archer on Wednesday for the region title, were led by Hannah Sanders (nine kills, three blocks), Kate Phelan (two aces, seven kills), Sarah Sanders (seven kills), Kenna Fortingo (six kills, two blocks), Madison Arrington (five kills), Kathryn Nguyen (four aces), Rebecca Miranda (two aces, 15 assists) and Keira Robinson (15 assists).
Archer tops Parkview
COVINGTON — Archer swept Parkview on Tuesday to reach the 4-AAAAAAA Tournament finals.
Imani Howell led the Tigers in aces, Jillian Smith led in kills and Ayo Sheba led in blocks. Archer faces Brookwood in Wednesday’s region finals.
North Gwinnett wins
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett blanked Mountain View 3-0 for a Senior Night victory on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs celebrated seniors Abby Taylor, Katherine Mollette, Sarah Portnell, Kadyn McCarthy and Joya Screen.
Norcross sweeps
MILTON — Norcross defeated Dunwoody (25-15, 25-16) and Milton (25-19, 25-20) on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils were led by Kendall White (11 kills, five blocks), Daryn Watkins (12 kills), Naomi Coates (11 kills), Alaina Giordano (32 digs) and Ellie Ruth Blue (24 assists).
Wesleyan rolls to wins
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan cruised to Senior Night wins Tuesday over Pickens (25-7, 25-3) and Dawson County (25-10, 25-17).
The Wolves (26-8, 11-1 in 7-AAA) were led by Lauren Van Wie (32 digs, six aces), Avery Daum (18 kills, 15 digs), Parker Tidwell (six kills), Morgan Perry (six kills) and Sara Marie Miller (45 assists, six aces).
Hebron goes 2-0
DACULA — Hebron (25-15) posted 2-0 wins over Monroe Area and Seckinger on Tuesday.
Kayla Matthews (13 kills), Aubrey Beckham (eight kills), Brooke Thao (29 assists) and Kayla McSpadden (12 aces) were the Lions’ top performers.
