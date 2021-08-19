JEFFERSON — Buford’s volleyball team stayed unbeaten with two victories Thursday night at Jefferson.
The Wolves defeated Tallulah Falls 25-8, 25-9 and topped Jefferson 25-17, 25-18.
Ashley Sturzoiu had 20 kills between the two wins, and Mikayla Hayden tallied 15 kills and led the Wolves in blocks.
Buford (4-0) also got 43 assists from Polly Cummings.
VOLLEYBALL
Mountain View sweeps
SNELLVILLE — Mountain View won a three-set match with host Brookwood, and capped a sweep with a two-set win over Lanier on Thursday.
The Bears are 9-5 on the season.
Parkview splits
LILBURN — Parkview is 6-5 on the season after splitting its Thursday matches at home.
Lakeside topped the Panthers 25-22, 26-24 before Parkview defeated Walnut Grove 25-9, 25-11.
The top performers for Parkview were Mia Mattson (20 kills), Jasmine To (eight aces), Maiah Sjogren (nine blocks) and Peyton Refling (10 digs).
Brookwood drops pair
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood dropped a pair of three-set matches Thursday to Mountain View and Lanier.
Mountain View beat the Broncos 14-25, 25-16, 15-13, and Lanier beat them 25-23, 24-26, 15-10.
Brookwood was led by Abby DeLoach (six aces, 13 kills, 22 digs), Hannah Sanders (nine kills, seven blocks, seven digs), Rebecca Miranda (12 assists), Natasha Kravis (nine assists) and Kate Phelan (13 digs, seven kills).
Archer tops Berkmar
LILBURN — Archer defeated Berkmar 25-12, 25-17, 25-13 on Thursday.
Berkmar was led by Nayana Pringle (three blocks), Azyana Johnson (one block), Fey Anjola (one block), Niyeli Galindo (one ace), Nathalia Reyes (one ace) and Johanna Ibarra-Vaquera (one ace).
GAC splits
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian split its Thursday matches.
The Spartans defeated Marist 18-25, 25-20, 15-4 behind 12 kills from Gracie Rose, 25 assists from Maddie Burrough and four blocks from Janie Stinchcomb.
Mount Paran beat GAC 20-25, 25-21, 15-11 in the second match. Burrough had 27 assists and 10 digs in that match, while Naya Ohuabunwa had 12 kills and Kennedy Seymour added five blocks.
Hebron goes 1-1
DACULA — Hebron Christian went 1-1 in its Thursday night matches.
The Lions beat Forsyth Central 22-25, 25-23, 15-11 in the opener. In the second match, Creekview beat Hebron 25-23, 21-25, 15-11.
Hebron (4-4) was led by Hoake Mazzawi (19 kills), Ramsey Chambers (18 kills), Kristian Brown (17 kills), Brooke Thao (29 assists), Morgan Smith (23 assists) and Cherokee Terry (19 digs).
Providence drops two
LOGANVILLE — Providence Christian lost a pair of three-set matches Thursday to Clarke Central (25-21, 20-25, 15-13) and Loganville Christian (27-25, 21-25, 15-10).
The Storm (0-3) got nine aces and 13 kills from Taylor Lewis and 12 kills from Gracyn Miller.
