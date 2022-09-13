©Dale Zanine 2022_09_13 01036.jpg
Scenes and action from the volleyball match between Buford and Mill Creek Tuesday afternoon at Buford High School. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

BUFORD — Buford defeated Mill Creek 25-16, 25-12, 25-13 in Region 8-AAAAAAA volleyball on Tuesday.

Ashley Sturzoiu had 15 kills, and Sydney Austin had 10 kills to lead the Buford attack. The Wolves also got 22 assists from Polly Cummings and 10 digs from Dylan Cummings.

