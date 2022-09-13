BUFORD — Buford defeated Mill Creek 25-16, 25-12, 25-13 in Region 8-AAAAAAA volleyball on Tuesday.
Ashley Sturzoiu had 15 kills, and Sydney Austin had 10 kills to lead the Buford attack. The Wolves also got 22 assists from Polly Cummings and 10 digs from Dylan Cummings.
VOLLEYBALL
North rolls
LAWRENCEVILLE — North Gwinnett defeated Discovery (25-11, 25-16) and Peachtree Ridge (25-20, 25-13) in 8-AAAAAAA play Tuesday, improving to 26-0 on the season.
North’s top performers were Joya Screen (20 kills, three blocks), Abby Taylor (31 assists, nine aces, three kills, five digs), Cailyn Hollinquest (eight kills), Esosa Ehigiator (seven kills, four blocks) and Katherine Mollette (25 digs, two aces).
Norcross sweeps
LILBURN — Norcross opened 7-AAAAAAA play with a sweep of Berkmar (25-9, 25-11) and Duluth (25-18, 25-15) on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils (18-16) were led by Alaina Giordano (16 digs), Bailey Ottoman (23 assists, nine aces), Daryn Watkins (eight kills), Kendall White (eight kills), Naomi Coates (eight kills) and Lauren Marschke (13 kills, seven aces).
Brookwood tops Newton
COVINGTON — Brookwood cruised past Newton (25-7, 25-7, 25-7) in 4-AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
Kate Phelan (six aces), Rebecca Miranda (four aces, 10 assists), Haley Hornsby (three aces), Alex Pursell (three aces), Kathryn Nguyen (five kills) and Hannah Sanders (five kills) stood out for the Broncos.
Dacula wins
LAWRENCEVILLE — Dacula defeated Central Gwinnett 25-7, 26-24, 25-4 in 8-AAAAAAA play on Tuesday.
The Falcons were led by Rebecca Grigoras (.467 hitting percentage), Makayla Warner (.250 hitting percentage), Aaliyah Mohammed (eight aces) and Anna Askue (20 assists).
Providence sweeps
LILBURN — Providence Christian swept to region wins over Banks County (25-16, 25-8) and East Jackson (25-18, 25-9) on Tuesday.
The Storm (16-9, 3-0) got stellar performances from Callie Chapman (nine aces, 40 assists), Emmy Moody (23 digs) and Ryan Jeremiah (19 kills, .517 hitting percentage).
Wesleyan goes 2-0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan improved to 17-6 overall and 6-0 in the region with a Tuesday sweep of Gilmer County (25-13, 25-7) and Lumpkin County (25-15, 25-19).
Sophia Shaffer (seven aces, 14 digs) and Nadia Desbordes (six kills) stood out for the Wolves.
Hebron splits
CUMMING — Hebron Christian split its matches Tuesday, defeating River Ridge (25-13, 25-21) and losing to North Forsyth (25-20, 25-17).
Hoake Mazzawi (20 kills, 22 digs), Kayla Lane (14 kills), Brooke Thao (46 assists) and Kayla Matthews (two blocks) led the way for the Lions (14-7).
