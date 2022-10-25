spaar-8.JPG

Scenes from Lambert at Brookwood HS volleyball state quarterfinals on Tuesday, October 25, 2022

 Jamie Spaar

SNELLVILLE — Brookwood lost 3-0 to visiting Lambert in Tuesday’s Class AAAAAAA state volleyball quarterfinals.

Lambert posted a 25-9, 25-17, 25-14 victory to reach the Final Four.

