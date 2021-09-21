urgent VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Brookwood tops rival Parkview in thrilling five-setter From Staff Reports Sep 21, 2021 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Brookwood volleyball seniors pose for a photo during Tuesday's Senior Night. The Broncos defeated rival Parkview 3-2. Special Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SNELLVILLE — Brookwood fell behind twice Tuesday night against rival Parkview before pulling out a five-set victory in Region 4-AAAAAAA volleyball play.The Broncos won 23-25, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 18-16, celebrating Senior Night and improving to 23-14 overall and 2-0 in the region.Brookwood’s top performers were Arianna Crayton (12 kills, two aces, 14 digs), Hannah Sanders (11 kills, four blocks), Abby DeLoach (eight kills, six blocks, two aces, 15 digs), Kenna Fortingo (five kills, three blocks), Natasha Kravis (two aces, 16 assists) and Keira Robinson (16 assists). Parkview fell to 12-18 overall and 1-1 in the region.VOLLEYBALLNorcross improves to 4-0 in regionNORCROSS — Norcross improved to 4-0 in 7-AAAAAAA with wins Tuesday against Archer (25-14, 25-19) and Discovery (25-9, 25-19).The Blue Devils (15-15) were led by Lauren Marschke (16 kills, five aces), Kendall White (nine kills), Claire Catterton (nine kills), Isabella Casagrande (23 assists) and Reesa Schroeder (14 digs).Buford wins region matches SNELLVILLE — Buford earned 8-AAAAAA victories over host Shiloh (25-6, 25-9) and Winder-Barrow (25-8, 25-11) on Tuesday.Ashley Sturzoiu led the Wolves with 13 kills, while Mikayla Hayden and Sydney Austin had 10 kills each. Polly Cummings had 31 assists in the wins.Dacula goes 2-0 in region playDACULA — Dacula improved to 33-6 overall and 3-1 in 8-AAAAAA with two-set wins Tuesday over Winder-Barrow and Shiloh.The Falcons’ top performers were Arissa Shepherd (two aces, 20 kills, 16 digs), Anna Askue (seven aces, three kills, 35 assists) and Taaliyah Freeman (seven kills, five blocks).GAC picks up three winsNORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian extended its winning streak to 14 matches with victories Tuesday over Cedar Grove (25-9, 25-2), Redan (25-2) and Douglass (forfeit) in 5-AAA play.Trinity Thomas (five kills) and Addie Stinchcomb (five aces) led the way against Cedar Grove, while Gracie Rose (14 aces) and Janie Stinchcomb (four kills) stood out against Redan. Recommended for you +33 PHOTOS: Buford at Dacula Softball Photos: Andrew Weathers Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 