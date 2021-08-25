LAWRENCEVILLE — Brookwood’s volleyball team went on the road for a 3-0 victory over Mountain View on Tuesday.
The Broncos won a tight first set 25-23, then finished the night off with 25-18, 25-14 victories.
Abby DeLoach had nine aces, eight kills and eight digs in the win, while Natasha Kravis delivered 15 assists. The Broncos also got stellar play from Arianna Crayton (six kills), Hannah Sanders (six kills) and Keira Robinson (seven assists).
VOLLEYBALL
Discovery sweeps to wins
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery swept its home-opening matches with Shiloh and Meadowcreek on Tuesday.
The Titans (4-1) topped Shiloh 25-19, 25-14, and beat Meadowcreek 25-18, 25-18.
North splits
JOHNS CREEK — North Gwinnett split matches Tuesday at Chattahoochee.
The Bulldogs rallied past the host Cougars 15-25, 27-25, 15-13, but Lakeside beat North 25-23, 25-22.
North’s top performers included Joya Screen (31 kills, two aces, 15 digs, one block), Daniela Domkam (36 assists, nine digs, two aces), Katherine Mollette (26 digs), Gabby DeRosa (four kills, three blocks), Kadyn McCarthy (four kills, three blocks, one ace) and Kendal Crumpler (four kills, one ace, 11 digs).
Archer drops two
WINDER — Archer lost to Winder-Barrow in two sets and to Apalachee in three sets on Tuesday.
In the Winder-Barrow match, Archer was led in kills by Abby Allen and was led in digs by Alexis Bartlett. Raina Hubbard and Imani Howell were the kills leaders in the Apalachee match while Elena Her led the way in digs.
Norcross defeated twice
NORCROSS — Norcross suffered three-set losses Tuesday to both West Forsyth (18-25, 26-24, 15-13) and Centennial (25-23, 21-25, 15-12).
The Blue Devils were led by Lauren Marschke (30 kills), Reesa Schroeder (38 digs) and Isabella Casagrande (31 assists).
Parkview goes 0-2
LOGANVILLE — Parkview lost a pair of matches at Loganville on Tuesday.
The Panthers (5-8) lost to Duluth in three sets (13-25, 25-20, 15-11) and Loganville in two sets (25-20, 25-23).
Buford wins twice
BUFORD — Buford defeated Forsyth Central and Dunwoody in home matches on Tuesday.
The Wolves (9-1) topped Forsyth Central 25-13, 25-9 behind the hitting of Ashley Sturzoiu (10 kills) and Mikayla Hayden (nine kills). Polly Cummings had 28 assists in the win.
In the Dunwoody victory, Buford was led by Kiana Polk (eight kills), Ashley Sturzoiu (seven kills), Sydney Austin (six kills) and Mikayla Hayden (six kills).
GAC goes 0-2
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian lost matches to Lovett (25-22, 25-21) and North Cobb Christian (20-25, 25-23, 15-5) on Tuesday.
In the Lovett match, Lily Owenby (10 digs) and Gracie Rose (eight kills) were among the Spartans’ standouts. Naya Ohuabunwa (18 kills) and Maddie Burrough (17 digs) led the way against North Cobb Christian.
Hebron cruises past South
DACULA — Hebron Christian cruised to a 25-10, 25-8, 25-7 win over South Gwinnett on Tuesday.
The Lions (5-4) got 14 kills from Hoake Mazzawi, six kills from Kristian Brown and 13 assists and 10 aces from Brooke Thao. Morgan Smith contributed seven assists, and Cherokee Terry added six digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.