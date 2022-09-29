SNELLVILLE — Brookwood enjoyed a 25-4, 25-6, 25-18 victory over South Gwinnett on Thursday’s Senior Night.
The Broncos got stellar play from seniors Keira Robinson (13 assists, 10 digs), Katherine Nguyen (four aces, six kills), Haley Hornsby (three aces), Hannah Sanders (four kills, eight blocks), Natasha Kravis (three kills, seven digs) and Brianna Chavez (three digs, one ace).
VOLLEYBALL
Norcross tops Alpharetta
NORCROSS — Norcross celebrated Senior Night with a 25-13, 25-20, 25-17 win over Apalachee on Thursday.
The Blue Devils (26-19) were led by Alaina Giordano (18 digs, four aces), Naomi Coates (eight kills), Jordynn Allen (six digs), Daryn Watkins (seven kills), Kendall White (seven kills) and Ellie Ruth Blue (13 assists).
GAC takes No. 1 seed
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian clinched the No. 1 seed for its region tournament with a sweep of North Springs (25-14, 25-16) and Centennial (25-13, 25-11) on Thursday.
In the win over North Springs, Gracie Rose had 16 kills, Janie Stinchcomb had seven kills, Lily Owenby had seven digs and Maddie Burrough had 23 assists and three aces).
Rose (11 kills), Stinchcomb (10 kills), Burrough (24 assists) and Owenby (seven digs) stood out in the victory over Centennial.
Providence splits
LILBURN — Providence Christian split region matches Thursday, losing to Athens Academy (25-18, 25-18) and defeating East Jackson (25-9, 25-20).
The Storm (24-12, 7-2) got top performances from Taylor Lewis (four aces, 10 kills, eight digs) and Ryan Jeremiah (15 kills, .462 hitting percentage).
