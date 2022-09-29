Screen Shot 2022-09-29 at 11.17.14 PM.png
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood enjoyed a 25-4, 25-6, 25-18 victory over South Gwinnett on Thursday’s Senior Night.

The Broncos got stellar play from seniors Keira Robinson (13 assists, 10 digs), Katherine Nguyen (four aces, six kills), Haley Hornsby (three aces), Hannah Sanders (four kills, eight blocks), Natasha Kravis (three kills, seven digs) and Brianna Chavez (three digs, one ace).

