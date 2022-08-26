SUGAR HILL — Brookwood’s volleyball team earned three victories on Thursday.
The Broncos defeated Duluth 25-16, 25-10, topped Seckinger 25-20, 25-13 and beat Lanier 25-19, 25-19.
Brookwood’s top individual performers were Hannah Sanders (22 kills, five blocks), Sarah Sanders (12 kills, eight digs), Kate Phelan (14 kills, six aces, four blocks), Kenna Fortingo (10 kills, four blocks), Rebecca Miranda (26 assists, 12 digs, two blocks), Keira Robinson (38 assists, 11 digs) and Natasha Kravis (16 digs, three aces).
VOLLEYBALL
Norcross sweeps
NORCROSS — Norcross won three matches Thursday, beating Parkview (25-17, 25-16), Northview (25-20, 25-11) and Mountain View (25-21, 23-25, 15-6).
The Blue Devils (8-8) were led by Lauren Marschke (27 kills, 18 digs), Kendall White (18 kills, eight blocks), Sofia Guerrero-Wilson (12 kills), Alaina Giordano (25 digs), Bailey Ottmann (44 assists) and Ellie Ruth Blue (39 assists).
North Gwinnett rolls
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett posted victories over Dacula (25-13, 25-15) and South Forsyth (25-14, 25-20) on Thursday, upping its record to 12-0 on the season.
The Bulldogs were led by Joya Screen (21 kills, five aces, 13 digs, .514 hitting percentage), Abby Taylor (40 assists, 12 digs, four aces), Kadyn McCarthy (10 kills, .409 hitting percentage) and Katherine Mollette (18 digs, two aces, 2.3 passing average).
Buford sweeps
CUMMING — Buford defeated Forsyth Central 25-19, 25-16 and beat Lassiter 25-18, 25-11 Thurday in matches at Forsyth Central.
Ashley Sturzoiu had 14 kills and Sydney Austin had nine kills to lead the attack in the Forsyth Central matchup, and Dylan Cummings led the defense with nine digs.
In the Lassiter win, Polly Cummings ran the offense well and Austin had 11 kills. Clare Briley and Payton Danley had five kills each, and Alexa Flowers had 10 digs.
Discovery tops Trinity Prep
LOGANVILLE — After dropping the first set Thursday, Discovery won the next three for a victory over Trinity Prep.
The Titans are now 5-1 on the season.
Dacula splits
SUWANEE — Dacula lost to North Gwinnett (25-13, 25-15), but posted a win over South Forsyth (25-21, 25-12) on Thursday.
The Falcons were led by Catia Too-a-Foo (15 assists, 12 digs), Aaliyah Mohammed (15 digs) and Ella Xiong (24 digs, seven aces).
Providence falls
JOHNS CREEK — Providence Christian fell 25-18, 25-12, 25-15 at Mount Pisgah on Thursday.
Taylor Lewis had eight kills and eight digs, and Ryan Jeremiah had 11 digs for the Storm (5-5).
