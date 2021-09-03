PEACHTREE CORNERS — Brookwood’s volleyball team swept to victories over Wesleyan and Northview on Thursday.
The Broncos (16-10) defeated Wesleyan 25-18, 18-25, 15-13 before sweeping through Northview 25-22, 25-19.
Brookwood was led by Abby DeLoach (10 kills, two aces, 25 digs), Hannah Sanders (16 kills, three blocks, six aces, five digs), Arianna Crayton (nine kills, three aces), Keira Robinson (21 assists, 12 digs) and Hana Kovacevic (two aces, 11 digs).
VOLLEYBALL
Berkmar sweeps
LILBURN — Berkmar defeated Shiloh and Central Gwinnett in a tri-match on Thursday.
The Patriots topped Shiloh 23-25, 25-23, 15-10 behind good play from Azyana Johnson (five aces, two blocks, two kills) and Nayana Pringle (two aces, one block, four kills). Victoria Lawyer (four aces) and Jazlyn Reyes (one ace) served well in the win.
Berkmar closed the night with a 25-23, 25-22 victory over Central. The Patriots’ top performers in that match were Lawyer (four kills), Nathalia Reyes (two kills), Johnson (two aces, one block), Pringle (two aces, three kills), Niyeli Galindo (one ace) and Vanessa Ibarra (one ace).
Central defeated Shiloh 19-25, 25-23, 15-3 in the middle match.
Peachtree Ridge tops Collins Hill
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge fought back for a 21-25, 25-23, 25-12, 30-28 victory over host Collins Hill in the Region 8-AAAAAAA opener.
Stephanie Hernandez (20 digs, three aces), Cadence Thomas (nine blocks, 18 kills at .670 percentage), Amiyah Spann (19 assists, 13 digs) and Rian Watkins (five blocks, nine kills at .600 percentage) were the Lions’ leaders.
North Gwinnett topples Mountain View
LAWRENCEVILLE — North Gwinnett opened 8-AAAAAAA play with a 25-17, 25-16, 25-21 win over Mountain View.
The Bulldogs were led by Joya Screen (12 kills, two aces, 11 digs, four assists, one block), Esosa Ehigator (seven kills, one block), Gabby DeRosa (seven kills, two digs), Kendal Crumpler (six kills, 11 digs, four aces), Daniela Domkam (25 assists, 11 digs, one ace) and Liah Kuramoto (12 digs).
Norcross splits
NORCROSS — Norcross splits its Thursday night matches with a win over Hillgrove (25-21, 24-26, 15-11) and a loss to Roswell (25-18, 23-25, 15-10).
Reesa Schroeder broke the Norcross record for career digs during the night, reaching 1,100 for her career. She had 25 digs in the two matches.
The Blue Devils (8-14) also got contributions from Lauren Marschke (17 kills), Claire Catterton (15 kills), Isabella Casagrande (32 assists, 22 digs) and Alaina Giordano (15 digs).
Discovery splits
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery defeated Meadowcreek in two sets and lost a three-set match to Archer on Thursday.
The Titans are 6-2 on the season.
Parkview falls twice
LILBURN — Parkview fell to 10-14 on the season with close losses Thursday to Mill Creek (22-25, 25-17, 15-12) and Dunwoody (21-25, 25-20, 15-10).
Buford sweeps
ROSWELL — Buford battled to two wins Thursday night, including its first three-set match of the season.
The Wolves opened with a 25-23, 25-19 win over Centennial with stellar play from Polly Cummings (24 assists) along with Mikayla Hayden, Ashley Sturzoiu and Sydney Austin, who had six kills each.
The Wolves followed with a 19-25, 25-16, 15-10 victory over Alpharetta. Setter Grace Moon made a big contributions with 22 assists over the final two sets, while Sturzoiu delivered 13 kills. Hayden (seven kills), Camryn Carlton (five kills) and Kiana Polk (five kills) also stood out in the attack against Alpharetta.
GAC tops Grayson
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian beat Grayson 25-18, 23-25, 25-14, 25-18 on Thursday.
The Spartans’ top performers were Gracie Rose (14 kills), Lily Owenby (12 digs), Maddie Burrough (28 assists, seven aces) and Janie Stinchcomb (six blocks).
Wesleyan splits
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan went 1-1 in its home matches Thursday.
Brookwood beat the Wolves 25-18, 18-25, 25-13, but Wesleyan rebounded for a 25-23, 21-25, 15-13 win over Northview.
The Wolves (11-10) got stellar play from Lauren Van Wie (35 digs), Sara Marie Miller (35 assists), Savannah Johnson (15 kills), Amber Mathis (10 kills) and Parker Tidwell (nine kills, six blocks).
Hebron falls at Flowery Branch
FLOWERY BRANCH — Flowery Branch posted a 25-18, 11-25, 25-22, 25-27, 15-11 win over Hebron Christian on Thursday.
The Lions (10-7) were led by Kristian Brown (16 kills), Ramsey Chambers (13 kills), Hoake Mazzawi (10 kills), Brooke Thao (21 assists), Morgan Smith (18 assists, five aces) and Cherokee Terry (20 digs).
